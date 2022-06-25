Former Manchester United player and France's World Cup-winning midfielder Paul Pogba took to his official social media handle to wish his elder brother, Florentin, best of luck at his new club, ATK Mohun Bagan. The Indian Super League (ISL) heavyweights confirmed the signing of the centre-back on June 25, following which Indian football fans explained how delighted they were to see one of their clubs sign a high-profile foreign talent.

Paul Pogba reacts to ATK Mohun Bagan signing his elder brother

After ATK Mohun Bagan confirmed the signing of Florentin Pogba, Paul wrote on his Instagram story, "@FlorentinPogba, I wish you all the best at your new club, ATK Mohun Bagan FC. After Florentin's signing was confirmed, the 31-year-old described via an official statement issued by the club how delighted he was to join them.

"It feels exciting to have joined a club as big as ATK Mohun Bagan," said Florentin. "It makes me very proud. This legacy of the club is its jersey -- I'm looking forward to the day I turn up in gree-and-maroon. This is a new challenge for me. It will give me a chance to know the country, new championships and many clubs. It's huge to me."

Fans delighted to see Florentin Pogba join ATK Mohun Bagan

Our country football is raising.. 😘💕 — சந்துரு(chandru. d)😎🇮🇳 (@CM7Entertainme2) June 25, 2022

𝑾𝒆𝒍𝒄𝒐𝒎𝒆 𝑭𝒍𝒐𝒓𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒊𝒏 𝒑𝒐𝒈𝒃𝒂 𝒕𝒐 𝑰𝒏𝒅𝒊𝒂 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑵𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏𝒂𝒍 𝑪𝒍𝒖𝒃 𝒐𝒇 𝑰𝒏𝒅𝒊𝒂 𝑴𝒐𝒉𝒂𝒏 𝑩𝒂𝒈𝒂𝒏 — 🇮🇳Ramasubramaniam 🇮🇳 (@Ram77261988) June 25, 2022

What a signing! 🤯💥💚❤ — Ritam Rakshit (@Ritamrakshit516) June 25, 2022

Well ISL defenetly got the worlds attention now . All they now need to do is expand the league let the Indian players grow up the ranks . — BangaloreSportTV (@BanGaloreSporTV) June 25, 2022

Florentin pogba??? Omg!!!!!! — Ayam (@ozayamandias) June 25, 2022

ATK Mohun Bagan make back-to-back big signings

ATK Mohun Bagan already have Australian A-League star defender Brendan Hamill on board and with their latest acquisition, they will bolster their defence even further ahead of their AFC Cup inter-zonal semifinal in September. The Juan Ferrando-coached side struggled in their defensive department last season with injury woes to Spanish centre-back Tiri and Indian star Sandesh Jhingan.

The Mariners' coach Ferrando is delighted to have signed Florentin as he said, "He is a goal-setting footballer who always wants to give his best and tries to prove himself by coming out of his comfort zone. He can create an attack from the defence and give the forwards good passes to score goals."

Florentin last played for French Ligue 2 club FC Sochaux-Montbeliard where he still had one year left in the contract. Having joined in 2020, he played two seasons with the Sochaux jersey, playing 62 Ligue 2 matches. Unlike Paul Pogba, who plays for France, Florentin represents Guinea and has 30 caps for the national side since making his debut as a 19-year-old in 2010.

Born in Guniea, Florentin was brought up in France and began his professional career in 2010 with CS Sedan where he played 45 matches across two seasons. He then moved to AS Saint-Etienne in 2012 before making his Ligue 1 debut the next year. He then went to the Turkish side Gençlerbirligi SK, followed by Atlanta United in Major League Soccer where he won the US Open Cup and Campeones Cup.

Indian fans will hope that ATK Mohun Bagan's latest signing will take the ISL by storm and improve the quality of defending in the side.

(Inputs from PTI)