Paul Pogba Gets His Own Documentary 'The Pogmentary' With Prime Video; Latest Details Here

On August 8, 2016, Paul Pogba returned to former club Manchester United on a five-year contract for a then-record for the highest football transfer fee estimated to be about €105 million (£89.3 million) plus bonuses of €5 million. Despite initial struggles on his return and persistent doubts about his future at the club, Pogba has established himself as a crucial player for The Red Devils this season alongside Bruno Fernandes. In order to capture Pogba's football story and life off the pitch, Amazon Prime Video is releasing a documentary on him called 'The Pogmentary.'

Paul Pogba Amazon Prime Video: The Pogmentary

Manchester United and French football fans will be treated to never seen before Pogba content, featuring footage of his childhood and a deep dive into his accomplishments and passions. The series is also expected to feature intimate conversations with his family, friends and teammates. The Pogmentary, which is produced by Black Dynamite, will allow fans to get a closer than ever look at their favourite footballer.

Amazon's Head of European Originals Georgia Brown explained what viewers can expect from The Pogmentary. "We all know Paul for what he can do on a football pitch, but his influence reaches much further, and he is, without doubt, an icon for an entire generation. Through the unprecedented access afforded to us, Prime Video will show the man behind the fame, delving into his life off the pitch and letting him tell his story in his own words," explained Brown.

Thomas Dubois, Prime Video's Head of French Amazon Originals, also revealed his views on The Pogmentary. "Paul Pogba has such an inspiring story of how, with hard work, passion, and the support of a loving family, any goal can be within reach. This is exactly the kind of story we want to tell on Prime Video; and exactly the type of ambitious, once-in-a-generation talented people we want to highlight in our docuseries. This unique, behind-the-scenes look at Paul Pogba’s life will captivate Prime members in France and around the world," said Dubois.

Amazon Prime Video documentaries: When will Pogba documentary release?

Paul Pogba's much-awaited 'The Pogmentary" is expected to release sometime in 2022. Amazon have demonstrated their high pedigree in the world of sports documentaries as a result of previous successful releases such as 'All or Nothing' and 'The Test.' Moreover, Prime Video also recently signed a deal with Serena Williams to show her docuseries.