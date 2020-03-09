The Debate
Paul Pogba Putting In The Hard Yards Ahead Of Return From Injury For Manchester United

Football News

Paul Pogba is reportedly putting in extra hours at Manchester United's training complex at Carrington ahead of his much-awaited return from injury.

Updated On:
Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba has been in and out of the Manchester United squad since September 2019 when he picked up an ankle injury. The French midfielder returned in December but suffered another injury setback in the match against Newcastle United on Boxing Day. After a lengthy delay, Paul Pogba is rumoured to be in line to make a return to Manchester United's matchday squad in the coming weeks.

Paul Pogba fools around with Odion Ighalo and Eric Bailly

Paul Pogba putting in extra hours at Carrington ahead of injury return

Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed that Paul Pogba has been putting in extra hours at Carrington Road as he steps up the final stages of his injury rehabilitation process. At a pre-match press conference, Solskjaer revealed, "Paul's still working with the physios outside and he won't be training with the first-team until next week. And then let's see how long that will take. He needs time to get his football fitness back." Manchester United play Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday in between their Europa League Round of 16 ties against LASK Linz. That will be followed by a trip to Norwich City on March 20, 2020 for their FA Cup quarter-final before the international break.

Paul Pogba transfer rumours

Juventus, PSG and Real Madrid linked with Paul Pogba transfer in the summer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer offers Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard squad updates

First Published:
