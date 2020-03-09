Paul Pogba Putting In The Hard Yards Ahead Of Return From Injury For Manchester United

Paul Pogba has been in and out of the Manchester United squad since September 2019 when he picked up an ankle injury. The French midfielder returned in December but suffered another injury setback in the match against Newcastle United on Boxing Day. After a lengthy delay, Paul Pogba is rumoured to be in line to make a return to Manchester United's matchday squad in the coming weeks.

Also Read | ZEN vs UFA Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks, Russian Premier League live schedule

Paul Pogba fools around with Odion Ighalo and Eric Bailly

Paul Pogba is back at Carrington and enjoying life with Eric Bailly and Odion Ighalo 😂 pic.twitter.com/LrQEhoRH7O — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) February 29, 2020

Also Read | Leicester City vs Aston Villa live streaming details, team news, Premier League standings

Paul Pogba putting in extra hours at Carrington ahead of injury return

Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed that Paul Pogba has been putting in extra hours at Carrington Road as he steps up the final stages of his injury rehabilitation process. At a pre-match press conference, Solskjaer revealed, "Paul's still working with the physios outside and he won't be training with the first-team until next week. And then let's see how long that will take. He needs time to get his football fitness back." Manchester United play Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday in between their Europa League Round of 16 ties against LASK Linz. That will be followed by a trip to Norwich City on March 20, 2020 for their FA Cup quarter-final before the international break.

Also Read | Erling Haaland's father hints at Real Madrid move in the future with this comment

Paul Pogba transfer rumours

Juventus, PSG and Real Madrid linked with Paul Pogba transfer in the summer

TRANSFER NEWS: Manchester United are resigned to losing Paul Pogba with Juventus and PSG ready to pounce for the £100m France star.



Ed Woodward valuation of 150M is the only stumbling block for the World Cup winner to unite with Kylian Mbappe. [Sun]#MUFC #manu #pogba pic.twitter.com/UZ02m4sCgq — Mr. Bose (@DieforUTD) March 7, 2020

Also Read | Manchester City have ordered extra Carabao Cup medals to give to players who didn't play

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer offers Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard squad updates

Also Read | Spurs, Liverpool, PSG seek Champions League revival