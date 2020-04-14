Paul Pogba Reveals Key Lessons From Training With Legends Paul Scholes And Andrea Pirlo

Man United midfielder Paul Pogba has been fortunate to play alongside some of the best in the world. The Frenchman not only spent time with greats like Paul Scholes and Andrea Pirlo on the pitch but also shared dressing rooms with the former midfield greats. Paul Pogba explained that playing with experienced world-class players helped him transform into a better player.

Paul Pogba on his limited time with Paul Scholes

Although Paul Pogba spent a very limited amount of time of the pitch with Paul Scholes, in his initial spell at Man United, the World Cup winner explained how vital the English midfielder was towards his growth. Back in 2012, Paul Pogba made two substitute appearances for the Red Devils to play alongside Paul Scholes at the heart of United's midfield. Scholes had come out of retirement in order to aid Man United at the time which meant a lack of opportunities for Pogba back then. Pogba left Man United on a free transfer to join Juventus that summer but stated that he picked up a number of traits from watching Paul Scholes in training.

Paul Pogba praises Italian legend Andrea Pirlo

Since making the move to Juventus, Paul Pogba was paired with Italian World Cup winner Andrea Pirlo in midfield. Andrea Pirlo is widely renowned as a pass-master and Paul Pogba made 93 appearances with his then-teammate at Juventus, winning 63 of them. Andrea Pirlo formed a formidable partnership with Paul Pogba at Juventus as the pair won three consecutive Serie A titles in Turin. Andrea Pirlo retired from professional football in 2015 but his lessons remain etched in the mind of Pogba.

Paul Pogba learnings from Andrea Pirlo and Paul Scholes:

While speaking in an interview with the UTD Podcast, Pogba revealed that he learned plenty of valuable lessons by playing alongside great footballers. Paul Scholes and Andrea Pirlo were masters ar controlling the game and Pogba revealed how he learned to modify his game by watching the two in training. Pogba felt that he had a long way to go in his career before he could reach the levels of his former teammates Pirlo and Scholes, and that worked as a motivation for him.

What Pogba learned most from Scholes and Pirlo https://t.co/JG7OM4LKBz pic.twitter.com/sH42giUxhZ — Manchester United (@ManUnitedSite) April 13, 2020

