Paul Pogba Should Be Sold, Says Former Manchester United Captain Ryan Giggs

Manchester United were second best in their last Premier League outing. They fell to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Arsenal. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had a relatively successful festive period. He registered wins against Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City, Burnley and Newcastle United. However, the Red Devils also succumbed to a loss against Watford and were held to a 1-1 draw against Duncan Ferguson's Everton last month. Post the Arsenal defeat, former Manchester United captain Ryan Giggs called for some changes that need to be made with regards to the current squad at Old Trafford.

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs' 10-year challenge

Ryan Giggs 🔴🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿

Ryan Giggs wants Manchester United to offload World Cup winner Paul Pogba

Rumours of Paul Pogba's impending departure from Manchester United has been a constant source of nuisance for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who was appointed as permanent manager earlier this summer. The French midfielder was pushing for a move to Real Madrid so he could play under fellow countryman Zinedine Zidane. When things didn't work out on that front, Paul Pogba was included in the United setup and featured frequently under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the start of the Premier League season. However, since his foot injury in September, the former Juventus star has been on the sidelines for an extended period. He returned last month but was again ruled out of contention before the Arsenal game due to the persisting injury on his foot. On a talk show, Ryan Giggs was asked whether he would like to see Paul Pogba at United next year to which he almost instantly replied - 'NO'. Giggs added that, “You can’t not play Paul Pogba if he’s fit because you haven’t got anyone [else] with his quality to come in. Let him do his talking on the pitch, that was how I was brought up. Do your talking on the pitch. Now we’re in a different era, social media’s dominating everything at the moment."

Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola lashes out at current employers - Manchester United

