Paul Pogba Singles Out Man Utd Teammate Phil Jones As Most Likely Own Goal Scorer

Paul Pogba has endured a tough outing with Manchester United this season having suffered from niggling injuries throughout the 2019-20 season. The French World Cup winner had reportedly returned to first-team training last month before the Premier League was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic that has hit Europe. Paul Pogba has been keeping himself busy during the current coronavirus lockdown by training indoors. The Man Utd midfielder also held a Q&A session with his fans on social media recently.

Paul Pogba transfer news

Andy Gray would bring in Jack Grealish in place of Man Utd Paul Pogba

🗣 Andy Gray: "If I could sell Pogba for £100 million and bring in Grealish for £70 million I would do it in a heartbeat.



It’s a no-brainer." 👀 pic.twitter.com/t4HGKixajN — EPL Bible (@EPLBible) April 6, 2020

Paul Pogba says if there's any player at Man Utd who would score a bizarre own goal, it would be Phil Jones

In the recent Q&A, Paul Pogba was questioned that from his current set of Man Utd teammates, who was most likely to score an own goal. The former Juventus midfielder was quick to respond with England international Phil Jones' name. "Who's most likely to score a bizarre own goal? It's not nice to say but, Phil Jones. Phil Jones, sorry." Phil Jones has been one of the longest-serving players at Man Utd having signed for the club in 2011 from Blackburn Rovers.

Man Utd star Paul Pogba shows off his skills during the lockdown

There's no way you're not watching this 'til the end 😱



🎥: @PaulPogba [IG] pic.twitter.com/VllltFTtki — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 1, 2020

Paul Pogba transfer links to Real Madrid continue to persist

Paul Pogba is determined to leave #mufc this summer. A move to Real Madrid is the most likely this summer and Pogba could look to use FIFA transfer regulations to buyout the remainder of his United contract. [@lequipe] — Manchester United crown prince (@Zakariyya777) April 6, 2020

