Paul Pogba To Liverpool? Agent Mino Raiola Back To Old Tricks, Say Manchester United Fans

Premier League's biggest transfer news came out on Thursday when Manchester United star Paul Pogba was reportedly offered to arch-rivals Liverpool by agent Mino Raiola. The French midfielder has just a year remaining on his current contract with United and is yet to agree on a new deal. Hence, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side must decide whether they want to sell the French international this summer or risk losing him on a free transfer next year. Meanwhile, Liverpool reportedly responded to the provocative proposal of selling Pogba to their club. Many Manchester United fans had said Mino Raiola is back to his old tricks of creating fake transfer buzz just before the end of his clients' contact. Check what they have to say-

This is most certainly fake news, if anything I think it’s indicating how desperate Mino Raiola is getting with briefs because nobody will pay what he wants… — WHF!🇾🇪 (@UtdWesleyy) July 29, 2021

All the “noise” about Pogba are coming from Mino. The renewal talks haven’t been with Paul directly (because he’s been with France and on holiday) and Mino doesn’t care why they’re offering Pogba, he only cares what his fee will be. As soon as Pogba gets back talks will progress — MSP (@Msextonp13) July 29, 2021

Pogba has already started individual training with Mino Raiola .



Training Includes :



♦️Greed

♦️Inconsistency

♦️Recruitment of Pogba Fc / Stan — Arun - ᴿᵉᵈ ᵒʳ ᴰᵉᵃᵈ (@happu007) July 28, 2021

Paul Pogba transfer news: Liverpool offered midfielder

According to Le10 Sport, Paul Pogba's agent, Mino Raiola, has approached Liverpool to inform the 2018 World Cup winner is available to sign this summer. Last week, Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was put in the spotlight to speak on the club's progress in their discussions with Pogba over a new deal. Solskjaer said, "There’s always speculation about Paul and clubs being interested, and we’ve seen Paul at his best. Paul knows what we feel about it and I’ve enjoyed my time working with him and hopefully, we can work together."

It doesn't matter if it's rain or sweat... 𝙬𝙚 𝙜𝙤𝙩 𝙬𝙤𝙧𝙠 𝙩𝙤 𝙙𝙤! 💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/HzzECIm13i — Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) July 28, 2021

If Mino Raiola has indeed offered Paul Pogba to Liverpool, it will undoubtedly not go down well with Manchester United fans, who are often at odds with their Merseyside rival fans. As per reports, Liverpool is not interested in pursuing a move for Pogba this summer. Instead, they will reconsider their position in January if the French player does not extend his contract with United.

Paul Pogba appreciated Liverpool's title-winning team

Liverpool was utterly dominant in the 2019/20 season as they won the Premier League with seven games left to play in the season. Speaking in February 2020 about Liverpool's title-winning team, Paul Pogba could only appreciate the scintillating football that the Reds displayed. As reported in the Manchester Evening News, Pogba said, "They are so way ahead of everyone else. They have not lost a single game yet this season in the league. They already have one hand on the Premier League trophy. As a football lover and a respectful player to opposition team[s], I have to say that they deserve to be where they are today."

Image Credit: AP, Mino Raiola/Instagram