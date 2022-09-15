Paul Pogba's Brother Mathias, & 3 Others Detained Over Alleged Blackmail Attempts: Report

In a key development, Mathias Pogba, the elder brother of Paul, is believed to have reportedly been detained along with four others in connection with organised armed extortion case against star Juventus midfielder.

Weeks ago, the ex-Manchester United midfielder had accused brother Mathias of being involved in a group-organised extortion attempt, while the latter hit back claiming that Pogba took the help of a witch doctor in order to cast a spell on France teammate Kylian Mbappe. He then went on to label the star footballer as a 'traitor' and 'hypocrite'.

Paul Pogba brother denies involvement in extortion scandal

Sources familiar with the investigation, as per a report by The Guardian, have confirmed that Mathias Pogba along with four others, have been detained by French authorities after being summoned for questioning over allegations that he was part of a ring that tried to extort Paul. The investigation is expected to inquire about Paul's allegations that he was the target of an extortion plot carried out by his brother and childhood friends.

Mathias' lawyer, however, denied his client's involvement of any kind in the alleged extortion case. “Taking into account how the affair has evolved and the huge media attention surrounding it, Mathias Pogba strongly insists he knows nothing about any extortion attempt against his brother, Paul Pogba,” he said.

"It is clear that the difficulties the Pogba family are experiencing are the result of outside threats which the justice authorities, who are already involved, will evaluate. Mathias Pogba, who wishes above all to calm the situation with his brother, will from now on only speak with the investigating magistrates, should it be necessary.”

In his previous statements to the police, Paul had shockingly revealed that the gang demanded large sums of money if he wants to avoid the dissemination of the allegedly comproming visuals. He also claimed that the gang reached his training centre in Juventus to demand money further.

Just around the time when Paul made the big reveal, Mathias came out of his shell, posted a video in four languages, while promising to make some 'great revelations' in the video. "The whole world deserves to know certain things so the public can decide if [Paul Pogba] really deserves the admiration, the respect, his place in the France team if he is a trustful person and worth representing the world's youth, working-class areas and big brands," he claimed.

"My little brother who is finally starting has shown his true face. Since it was he who started to lie to the police and who brought out the info, you can't blame me. Paul, you really wanted to shut me up completely to lie and send me to prison. I suspected it now it's true, my version of the facts happens and unlike you, I have enough to prove my words and your lies. I'll tell you again: brother, manipulating people is not good!" he also tweeted.

Hahahaha, ce que j'attendais est arrivé : mon petit frère qui commence enfin a montré son vrai visage. Puisque c'est lui qui a commencé a parlé pour mentir à la police et qui fait sortir l'info, on pourra rien me reprocher.👇🏿https://t.co/rwnmaLtiHs — Mathias Pogba (@LeMathiasPogba) August 28, 2022

Will Paul Pogba play in the upcoming FIFA World Cup?

Paul Pogba had joined Juventus in the summer as a free agent after his contract with Manchester United expired. However, the midfielder is currently sidelined with a knee injury and underwent surgery at the start of September. Pogba's place in France's Playing XI still hangs by a thread with the Qatar World Cup only now months away.