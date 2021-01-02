Paul Pogba's Strong Performance Against Aston Vila Delights Manchester United Boss

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is impressed with midfielder Paul Pogba's performance in Friday's 2-1 win over Aston Villa at Old Trafford. Even though French forward Anthony Martial and Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernades (off a penalty) had scored a goal each in the 40th and 61st minutes respectively, Pogba was pivotal for United, pulling the strings in midfield as he battled to help both offensively and defensively.

'I was delighted with his performance': Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

"We're happy with his contribution. It's important that we get Paul on the ball whether low in the pitch or higher between the lines. He started off out wide defending but we wanted him to make runs in behind and get on the ball. His physical presence is important for us. They are one of the strongest physical sides in the league and we needed players to match them. I was delighted with his performance," said Solskjaer as quoted by Goal.com "Paul is getting fitter and stronger and you get performances like tonight. It took him 25 mins to get going but then he made a difference," he added.

Manchester United leapfrog to the second spot

By the virtue of this impressive win, the 'Red Devils' have leapfrogged to the second spot in the Premier League points table with 10 points from 16 matches and 33 points in their tally and even though they are having an additional win (10) compared to the table-toppers as well as the defending champions Liverpool (9), it is the massive goal difference due to which the 'Reds' are ahead of United. Liverpool's goal difference is 17 while Man United's is 9. However, both teams are also tied at 33 points apiece.

Man United's next EPL fixture is against the 16th-placed Burnley at Turf Moor on Wednesday, January 13, 2021. The Harry Mcguire-led side will next be seen in action in the second semi-final of the EFL Cup against city rivals Manchester City at Old Trafford next Thursday i.e. January 7.

An exciting Manchester derby is on the cards as both teams look to fight it out for a place in the final.

