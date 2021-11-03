Paul Scholes And Rio Ferdinand Slam Paul Pogba For Display Vs Atalanta; Call Him 'sloppy’

Manchester United were once again rescued by their superstar Cristiano Ronaldo who scored in the 91st minute to level the scores at 2-2 against Atalanta to earn them a point in the Champions League. Twice they were pinned back in the match and twice, Ronaldo had to bail the Red Devils out. According to former Manchester United players Paul Scholes and Rio Ferdinand, Paul Pogba needs to improve his game as he did not do well enough in their view.

Ferdinand called Pogba 'sloppy' and then said he needs to be told to sharpen up and that the current United dressing room needs a commanding figure who can have all the critical conversations.

"I thought he took liberties a few times, he was a bit sloppy. Sometimes you just need to be told ‘sharpen up, play one or two touches’," Rio Ferdinand told BT Sport after the game. "He needs to be telling himself that he didn’t do well enough. There are not those (critical) conversations going on in our changing room. There’s not a player in the world that starts every game perfectly."

Scholes echoes Ferdinand's words

Paul Scholes also echoed his former teammate's words and said that Paul Pogba needs someone to talk to him all the time. Scholes said that Pogba will keep doing the same 'stupid' things he has been doing no matter his age. He explained that at Juventus, Pogba was so good because he had commanding figures like Andrea Pirlo, Giorgio Chiellini, and Gianluigi Buffon around him telling him what needed to be done.

Scholes added: "He needs somebody talking to him all the time, someone there who he totally respects and is experienced. He is a really experienced player but he will get to 35 and will be doing the same stupid stuff – stud-rolling the ball and people know it. The biggest thing with the player is his concentration – he goes away with the fairies sometimes. At Juventus he was excellent and that’s why we signed him but you look at (players around him) – (Andrea) Pirlo, (Giorgio) Chiellini, (Gianluigi) Buffon, an aggressive manager, telling him all the time and he will need that kind of treatment until he is 35."

Image: @rioferdy/@paulscholesaaa/Instagram/AP