Watch Paul Scholes Go Crazy After Manchester United Won Bragging Rights Vs City

Manchester United pulled off the unlikeliest of wins against rivals Manchester City at Etihad Stadium on Saturday night. Goals from Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial guaranteed the visitors all three points as they held on to the lead despite a late flurry of attacks from Manchester City in the second half. Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer painted a joyous figure as he made it two back-to-back wins in the Premier League (Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City). Meanwhile, defending champions Manchester City dropped more points on the weekend with Liverpool now holding a 14-point advantage over them at the top of the league table.

Paul Scholes loses his calm after Manchester United beat Manchester City

Just a random fella on the beer🇾🇪⚽ pic.twitter.com/m0zSMbC1GL — Sam Smart⚽🇾🇪 (@SnakehipsSam) December 8, 2019

There were a lot of elated Manchester United fans across the globe on Saturday night and one of them was - Paul Scholes. Clearly, a few lagers down, Paul Scholes looked to be enjoying his former club's 1-2 win against bitter rivals - Manchester City. The Red Devils proved all their doubters wrong with two comprehensive wins in the Premier League against big clubs like Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City. We'd love to see more of this next week too. Can Manchester United make it three wins from three?

Paul Scholes on newly-appointed Arsenal manager - Freddie Ljungberg

Paul Scholes on Freddie Ljungberg: “You would think he’d be out in a suit to show a bit of proudness that he took the job. To me, that’s a great start, shirt and tie to show some discipline. I don’t think he’ll be the right man." pic.twitter.com/XfDgX0TqtZ — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) December 2, 2019

