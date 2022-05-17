Paulo Dybala In Tears As Argentine Forward Says Goodbye To Juventus Supporters; Watch

The Juventus vs Lazio match on Monday ended in 2-2 draw and with that the Juve fans also bid farewell to skipper Giorgio Chiellini and forward Paulo Dybala who played their final home match for the club. Both the players will be leaving the club following Juventus trip to Fiorentina next week which will be the final match of the season. The 28-year-old Dybala on Monday announced that he will leave the club at the end of the campaign.

Paulo Dybala farewell from Juventus

Following the conclusion of the match, Giorgio Chiellini and Paulo Dybala were honoured after the match, with Dybala unable to hold back his own emotions as he was celebrated by supporters. Dybala’s contract expires this summer and the striker had earlier tweeted on Sunday that this would be his final game for Juventus at home.

Paulo Dybala was moved to tears after playing his last match at the Allianz Stadium 💔 pic.twitter.com/orheJPClvQ — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) May 16, 2022

Dybala in his tweet wrote, " It is difficult to find the right words to say bye to you," he wrote. "There are so many years and so many emotions altogether. I thought we would have stayed together a few more years but destiny has led us down different paths. I will never forget everything you gave me; every match, every goal. I have grown up, and learnt with you. I have lived a dream. It has been seven magical years with 12 trophies and 115 goals that no one can ever take away. Ever. Thank you for supporting me during the difficult moments.

E’ difficile trovare le parole giuste per salutarvi, ci sono di mezzo tanti anni e tante emozioni, tutte assieme...

Pensavo che saremmo stati insieme ancora più anni, ma il destino ci mette su strade diverse. pic.twitter.com/D3cfK2vZ2y — Paulo Dybala (@PauDybala_JR) May 15, 2022

He further wrote, "Thank you to those who have been with me these years: from the first to the last, from fans to the those within the club, everyone, managers and team-mates, staff and directors. Wearing this important shirt alongside the captain's armband has been one of the proudest moments of my life, which I one day hope to show my children and grandchildren. Tomorrow will be my last match with this shirt, it's difficult to imagine but it will be our last goodbye. It won't be easy but will step onto the pitch with a smile and my head held high, knowing I gave everything for you."

Paulo Dybala's career with Juventus

Speaking about Paulo Dybala's career with Juventus the striker joined the Turin club from Palermo in 2015 and was a key member of the team that won five consecutive Serie A titles. The striker played 291 matches while scoring 115 goals. He also won the Coppa Italia on four occasions while he played in the Juve's Champions League final defeat in 2017. Dybala was named to the Serie A Team of the Year four times, having grown into a star since making the move from Palermo in 2015.