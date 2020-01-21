The Debate
Paulo Dybala Wants A Potential Reunion With Paul Pogba At Juventus

Football News

Paulo Dybala hopes that he can celebrate with former teammate Paul Pogba once again. Is a transfer to Juventus on the cards for the United star? Read more.

Dybala

Paul Pogba and Paulo Dybala have enjoyed contrasting seasons with their respective clubs in the ongoing season. While Pogba has been sidelined with injuries for the majority of the 2019-20 season, Dybala has enjoyed much success under the tutelage of Maurizio Sarri with the Bianconeri.

The two talismanic players bagged various accolades when playing for Antonio Conte's Juventus in the 2015-16 Serie A season. In a recent interview with Otro, Paulo Dybala claimed that he would like to celebrate with Paul Pogba in the near future.

Paulo Dybala starred in the Coppa Italia win against Udinese 

"I hope that one day, Pogba and I celebrate together again," says Dybala

Paul Pogba lit up the Italian league with his displays for multiple seasons before Manchester United came calling him for a big money return to the Premier League. The Frenchman, who led his nation to the World Cup title in 2018, has not really displayed his true potential with the Red Devils.

Paulo Dybala hopes that he can reunite with his former teammate, sooner rather than later. In a recent interview, Dybala remarked, "Pogba and I have a good relationship and when he played here, we were always looking for a new way to celebrate goals. We scored a lot of goals so the celebrations changed often. I hope that one day we will be able to celebrate again together."

Can Jose Mourinho lure Paulo Dybala to Tottenham Hotspur?

LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA