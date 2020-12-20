Pele Pens Big-hearted Note To Lionel Messi As Barca Star Equals Single-club Goals Record

Brazilian football legend Pele has come forward and congratulated Lionel Messi for matching his record for goal-scoring at a single club. Messi achieved a new milestone during FC Barcelona's La Liga clash against Valencia on Saturday. He has now equaled the three-time World Cup-winning legend's record of most goals for one club across all competitions.

'I admire you very much': Pele

Pele took to Instagram and hailed the 2008 Olympic gold medal-winning footballer for achieving this new feat.

"When your heart overflows with love, it is difficult to change your path. Like you, I know what it's like to love wearing the same shirt every day. Like you, I know that there is nothing better than the place we feel at home. Congratulations on your historic record, Lionel. But above all, congratulations on your beautiful career at Barcelona. Stories like ours, of loving the same club for so long, unfortunately, will be increasingly rare in football. I admire you very much, @leomessi", the 80-year-old's Insta post read.

Messi equals Pele's record

After the Argentine sensation found the back of the net in the first half, he ended up registering his 643rd goal for Barca. Pele had scored the same number of goals while representing the Brazilian club Santos FC. While the former world champion had managed to score those goals in 19 seasons for Santos, it has only taken Messi 17 seasons to achieve this feat.

The six-time Ballon d'Or award winner hit the milestone goal with a diving header just before halftime immediately after his penalty was saved by Valencia keeper Jaume Domenech.

Pele had played his last match for the Brazilian club way back in 1974.

La Liga clash ends in a stalemate

Despite goals from Leo Messi (45+4*) and Uruguayan center-back Ronald Araújo (52nd minutes), the game ended in a stalemate as Valencia showed a lot of grit & determination in the second half which eventually worked in their favor. For 'Ches', French defender Mouctar Diakhaby and, Uruguayan striker Maximiliano Gómez González starred with a goal apiece in the 29th and, 69th minute respectively.

Barca are at the fifth spot in the points table with six wins from 13 matches and 21 points in their tally. They will next be seen in action against Valladolid on Wednesday, December 23.

