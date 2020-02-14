Pele Plays Down Concerns By Saying That His Health Issues Are Normal For People His Age

Former Brazil captain Pele, widely regarded as one of the greatest players to have ever set foot on the football pitch, was rumoured to be struggling with his health. The 79-year-old player's son recently claimed that Pele has become reclusive and depressed due to his deteriorating health. However, Pele causally dismissed those claims by saying that he is fine and intends to stick around for a while.

Also Read | Marcelo Bielsa likes to get naked and lie down on a table for 30 minutes after a loss

Also Read | Watch Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's journey in EPIC compilation video

Pele dismisses health concerns; says, "I intend to keep the ball rolling"

Pele says he’s ‘fine,’ after son spoke of depression Rio de Janeiro (AFP) – Brazilian football legend Pele sought to reassure fans on Thursday that he was doing fine, after his son alluded to depression and said the ageing star now barely leaves home. “T… https://t.co/Z4n2cZPteJ pic.twitter.com/YeKPOTWMzd — sports update4 (@sports_update4) February 14, 2020

Also Read | Tired of Barcelona and Real Madrid winning everything: Bilbao's Aduriz has his say

Speaking to BBC Sport, Pele said, "I am good. I continue to accept my physical limitations in the best way possible but I intend to keep the ball rolling. I am not avoiding fulfilling the commitments in my always busy schedule. I have good days and bad days. That is normal for people of my age. I am not afraid, I am determined, confident in what I do."

Pele underwent prostate surgery in 2015 and was also taken to the hospital last year for a UTI. Pele scored a world record 1,281 goals in 1,363 appearances during a 21-year career spanning across two continents. Pele also scored 77 goals in 91 appearances for Brazil national team.

Also Read | Unai Emery states that PSG would've beaten Barcelona if VAR was active

Meanwhile, Brazil's Ronaldo has this amazing stat to his name

Ronaldo scored 88 goals by taking the ball around the goalkeeper during his career.



That works out at 21% of his career goals!



Remarkable. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/PFBbL5JFVk — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) February 12, 2020

Also Read | Liverpool transfer rumours: Jurgen Klopp to reunite with Barcelona flop Philippe