Pele Sends Classy Message To Cristiano Ronaldo For surpassing Official Goals Record

Three-time World Cup winner Pele has congratulated Cristiano Ronaldo for breaking his record for goals in "official matches" after the Portuguese forward scored a hat-trick in Juventus' 3-1 victory over Cagliari on Sunday. Ronaldo's hat-trick, which came in the space of just 22 minutes, took his tally to 770 official career goals, surpassing Pele's record. Brazilian legend Pele is officially listed as having scored 757 goals in his career, but his disputed record stands at 767.

Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick powers Juventus to victory over Cagliari

Cristiano Ronaldo bagged a stunning hat-trick against Cagliari after just 32 minutes, keeping Juventus in the hunt for the Scudetto. The Portuguese phenomenon opened the scoring in the 10th minute with a bullet header before winning a penalty and converting the spot-kick to double Juve's lead in the 25th minute. Ronaldo then completed a sizzling hat-trick by unleashing a venomous effort with his left foot in the 32nd minute.

Cagliari grabbed one back just after the hour mark but it wasn't enough as Juventus cruised to victory to remain 10 points behind league leaders Inter Milan, with a game in hand. However, the night belonged to Ronaldo, who reached another milestone in his illustrious career by surpassing Pele's record of official goals. Ronaldo now has 770 official goals while Pele has registered a total of 767 official goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo goals record: Pele sends congratulatory message to Juventus forward

Soon after Ronaldo's treble against Cagliari, Pele took to Instagram to pen a classy message for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, claiming that his only "regret was not being able to hug" Ronaldo for his achievement. “Cristiano, life is a solo flight. Each makes his own journey. And what a beautiful journey you are having. I admire you a lot, I love watching you play and this is no secret to anyone. Congratulations on breaking my record of goals in official matches. My only regret is not being able to give you a hug today. But I leave this photo in your honour, with great affection, as the symbol of a friendship that has existed for many years.”

Just a few hours later, Ronaldo himself took to Instagram to thank Pele for the recognition. The 36-year-old wrote, "The last few weeks were filled with news and stats considering me the world's top scorer in football history, overcoming Pele's 757 official goals. Although I'm thankful for that recognition, now it's time for me to explain why I didn't acknowledge that record until this moment." Ronaldo also thanked everyone who helped him in the journey towards the goals that he has scored in his career so far.

Ronaldo has scored 668 club goals — five with Sporting Lisbon, 118 for Manchester United, 450 for Real Madrid and 95 for Juventus. He has also scored 102 goals for Portugal.

Image Credits - Juventus Instagram, AP