Pele Thanks Fans From Hospital As Qatar Building Lights Up With 'get Well Soon' Message

The Brazilian football icon, Pele has expressed his gratitude to his worried fans for their notes of support. As he spends time in the hospital, Pele uploaded a picture of a building in Qatar that was lit up with his photo and the words "Get Well Soon". He further notified through his Instagram handle that he is on a ‘monthly visit’. Furthermore, it is pertinent to mention that the three-time FIFA World Cup champion, is battling with cancer and has been hospitalised in Sao Paulo.

Taking to Instagram, Pele said, “Friends, I am at the hospital making my monthly visit. It's always nice to receive positive messages like this. Thanks to Qatar for this tribute, and to everyone who sends me good vibes!” He further added a emoji for prayer hands.

Pele's daughter provided the health update

Besides this, Pele's daughter Kely Nascimento, stated on Wednesday that although there was "no emergency," her 82-year-old father needed to manage his medicine as he fights a colon tumour.

This week, Pele's daughter attempted to soothe the public by stating that his admission was not an emergency nor that any "new dire prediction" was necessary. She explained that he had been admitted so that medical professionals may adjust his medication after certain Brazilian media reported that his health looked to be worse, Sky News reported.

Nascimento updated the fans on her father's condition through Instagram. Nascimento stated that despite the "alarm in the media," there was no need to fear and that she valued everyone's concern.

According to a source quoted by ESPN, Pele had heart problems and physicians were worried that his chemotherapy "was not having the expected results."

Notably, the 82-year-old had a colon tumour removed in September 2021, and since then, he has frequently visited hospitals for medical care. The hospital added that the Brazilian football legend would need to start chemotherapy and that it was discovered during normal laboratory and cardiovascular tests.

Pele is a football superstar and is often recognised as the best player to ever play the game of football. Pele, who guided Brazil to three world championships (1958, 1962, and 1970), has struggled with his health recently but has continued to use social media. With 77 goals in 92 appearances, he leads Brazil's international scoring list. He was also a member of the famous 1970 World Cup-winning team.

