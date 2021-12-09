Pele's Daughter Provides Update On Brazilian Football Legend's Health; 'Will Be Back Home'

Daughter of Brazilian football legend Pele took to Instagram to inform fans that the former player is doing good and that his trip to the hospital was as part of a pre-scheduled visit and that he will be back in 2-3 days. "In two or three days he will be back home to enjoy Christmas," his daughter posted on Instagram. "This was not a surprise. It was already scheduled and is part of the treatment."

Pele health: Former footballer in 'stable condition', inform hospital authorities

The three-time World Cup winner had a surgery earlier in September to remove a colon tumour and spent nearly a month in hospital before being discharged. The former Brazilian international was once again admitted to Sao Paulo’s Albert Einstein Hospital to undergo treatment for colon tumour. Hospital authorities too confirmed that the 81-year-old was brought for his treatment and that he is in a stable condition and should be discharged sometime later this week.

Only earlier last month, the football legend took to Twitter to inform his well-wishers that he was “fine” and feeling better “every day”. Speaking to the Associated Press, Pepito Fornos who serves as Pelé’s assistant to his businesses confirmed that Pele was having chemotherapy sessions to treat the tumour found during routine examinations at the end of August.

Since the surgery on his right colon, the 81-year-old has been recovering at his home in Guarujá, outside São Paulo.

Image: Instagram/ Kely Nascimento