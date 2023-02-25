'People Never Thought Manchester United Will...': Bruno Fernandes Opens Up On Dream Run

Bruno Fernandes has insisted that people wouldn't have thought Manchester United would be in their current position so quickly under the stewardship of Erik ten Hag. United have shown some rapid progression this season since the Dutch manager took over the charge in the summer. The Red Devils will compete for their first trophy in this ongoing campaign as they will face Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

There has been a sense of optimism as Manchester United is currently competing on four fronts and they are the only European top-flight team who is still in the hunt for four trophies this season. Following their comeback win over Barcelona in the Europa League playoff, the belief has gone a notch higher and the Portuguese midfielder revealed that people never thought United would reach this position at this juncture of this season.

"The process is still on and we have to understand that it's still a long way for us because we want to achieve much bigger things and obviously the manager demands that from us. I have been talking with him sometimes and he's always saying that he has the same desire as me," he said.

"He is not happy with being behind anyone. So that's a good thing. He brought that culture that we can't be happy to be behind anyone and whenever we are in front, we can't be happy to be with a smaller gap. I think that's a great thing to have because we can't be satisfied playing for Man United and not winning trophies and not being in the position of winning trophies," Bruno added.

He went on to say, "But as I said it is a process. It's six or seven months now and things are going pretty quickly - I think from outside probably more because people never thought that United will be in this position at this time because all the changes, because the new manager, because the results in the beginning… But obviously it's up to us, up to our qualities, up to what we have been doing really well and so is is about us now to carry on because it's easy to forget the good results we have done whenever you lose a game."

"So it's us about us to carry on in doing our best because we don't want people to forget how good we are," Bruno said.