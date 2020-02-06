Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

Pep Guardiola Admits That He Could Not Play Football Even As A Joke

Football News

Former Barcelona and Roma midfielder Pep Guardiola admits that he was not that great a footballer during his playing days. Take a look at what he said.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City suffered a disappointing 2-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur away from home over the weekend. The Premier League defending champions currently trail Liverpool by 22 points and look set to give up their coveted league trophy to the Merseyside outfit. The pressure keeps piling on Pep Guardiola. He will look for some sort of redemption by leading Manchester City to the Champions League title this season.

Also Read | Christian Eriksen says he joined Inter Milan because they are more likely to win trophies

Pep Guardiola wants to win the Champions League title with Manchester City

Also Read | Christian Eriksen admits that he felt like 'the black sheep' at Tottenham Hotspur

I could not play football even as a joke, admits Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola spent a lot of time during his football days in Spain. Playing as a defensive midfielder, Pep Guardiola made 263 appearances for Barcelona between 1990-2001 and scored six goals. He also enjoyed a short stint in Italian football with Brescia and Roma before departing for Qatar to play for Al-Ahli. In a recent interview with Goal.com, Pep Guardiola admitted, "I was a slow central midfielder, I couldn't shoot, I couldn't dribble, I was poor in the air, I wasn't quick. I got by. Sometimes I watch myself in a game from back then and now I couldn't play even as a joke."

Also Read | 'Sivaji The Boss Nahi, Jose The Boss' Tottenham's hilarious post has EPL fans in splits

Also Read | Manchester United given the go-ahead for pre-season friendly against East Bengal: Report

Jose Mourinho and Jurgen Klopp are Pep Guardiola's greatest rivals

Also Read | Zlatan Ibrahimovic once claimed that Chelsea legend Didier Drogba wasn't as good as him

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
GOVT DONATES RS 1 IN CASH TO AYODHYA TRUST TO BEGIN ITS WORK
TEJASVI SURYA ON ANTI-CAA PROTESTER
SANJAY SINGH EVADES DIRECT ANSWER
TRUMP WINS ACQUITTAL, BUT UKRAINE SAGA FAR FROM OVER
MERCEDES-BENZ LAUNCHES GLA SUV
SC TO HEAR MHA'S PLEA ON NIRBHAYA