Pep Guardiola Admits That He Could Not Play Football Even As A Joke

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City suffered a disappointing 2-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur away from home over the weekend. The Premier League defending champions currently trail Liverpool by 22 points and look set to give up their coveted league trophy to the Merseyside outfit. The pressure keeps piling on Pep Guardiola. He will look for some sort of redemption by leading Manchester City to the Champions League title this season.

Pep Guardiola wants to win the Champions League title with Manchester City

Pep Guardiola:



"The only thing they [Manchester City] don't have is a Champions League and it's normal that people ask for it. It's good that they ask for it.



I will try, and if not this year then the next year... the world doesn't end if you don't win it."



I could not play football even as a joke, admits Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola spent a lot of time during his football days in Spain. Playing as a defensive midfielder, Pep Guardiola made 263 appearances for Barcelona between 1990-2001 and scored six goals. He also enjoyed a short stint in Italian football with Brescia and Roma before departing for Qatar to play for Al-Ahli. In a recent interview with Goal.com, Pep Guardiola admitted, "I was a slow central midfielder, I couldn't shoot, I couldn't dribble, I was poor in the air, I wasn't quick. I got by. Sometimes I watch myself in a game from back then and now I couldn't play even as a joke."

Jose Mourinho and Jurgen Klopp are Pep Guardiola's greatest rivals

Pep Guardiola has lost to José Mourinho (6) and Jürgen Klopp (9) the most in his managerial career.



No other manager has won more than three matches against him. pic.twitter.com/nmBDAy1J66 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 2, 2020

