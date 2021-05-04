Pep Guardiola Net Worth, Salary, Wife And Other Personal Details

Pep Guardiola, current manager of Manchester City, is arguably one of the greatest football managers of all time and his stature has continued to grow over the years. The Spanish boss holds the record for the most consecutive league games won in LaLiga, the Bundesliga and the Premier League. During his glory days at Barcelona, Guardiola won two Champions League medals (2008-09, 2010-11), a success that he hopes to repeat with his current Manchester City side.

Moreover, he also won the FIFA World Coach of the Year for Men’s Football during his time with Barcelona. Considering his heightened successes in the field of sport, he has accumulated a staggering amount of wealth. So, here is a look at Pep Guardiola net worth, salary and other key details of his personal life.

Pep Guardiola net worth: Pep Guardiola salary

According to spearswms.com, Pep Guardiola has an estimated net worth of £31 million. Most of his earnings can be attributed to his football contracts, and lucrative endorsement deals and investments. According to reports, Pep Guardiola salary with Manchester City is estimated to be worth £15 million ($19m) a year. With his contract running from 2018 until 2021, the Catalan is expected to pocket at least £45 million ($55m) over the three years.

In terms of endorsements, Guardiola signed a deal with Puma at the same time the sportswear brand became the manufacturer of Man City's kits. Moreover, the current Man City coach also had a personal endorsement deal with Gore-Tex during his time as Bayern Munich's head coach. Car manufacturers Nissan are another top company that signed a deal with the Spanish manager.

Pep Guardiola wife

Pep Guardiola and Cristina Serra first met at an exclusive clothes store in Barcelona when both Guardiola and Serra were teenagers. During that period, Guardiola was still to become one of the best graduates of Barcelona's fabled La Masia academy.

Serra's parents owned and operated a high-end store, 'Serra Claret,' in Barcelona. Guardiola had once come into this store with designer Antonio Miro, who he was modelling for at the time and that is when he first met Serra. The couple tied the knot in 2014 after being together for over 20 years. They have three children, Marius, Maria and Valentina. Many people attribute Guardiola's sense of fashion to his wife who is known to be a fashionista.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.