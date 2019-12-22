Pep Guardiola Praises In-form Kevin De Bruyne After Win Against Leicester City

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was of full praise for in-form midfielder Kevin De Bruyne after City's 3-1 win over Leicester City on Saturday evening even though the Belgian was not on the scoresheet.

READ: Coach Guardiola Insists That He'll Have To Earn A New Deal With Man City

Pep's praise for De Bruyne

Guardiola said, "Kevin we don’t have doubts about. We cannot expect him to win the game every three days for us. It’s not just with the ball it’s without. He has everything. We want to play good. We have to make a fluent attack and today we did. The most difficult thing in football is to play simple and today we did it. Then everything comes and the quality of the players comes out. In two seasons before we played a lot of games the way we did today. Hopefully, in the future we can continue at this level."

The match began with the energy and intensity that was expected and both sides had a number of chances before red hot Jamie Vardy drew first blood after lobbing the ball over Ederson. However, former Leicester player Riyad Mahrez quickly restored parity as the ball albeit a heavy deflection off Soyuncu. Ilkay Gundogan scored a penalty after Raheem Sterling was fouled for the home side to lead at half time.

READ: Mikel Arteta: Need To Be Ruthless To Sustain Winning Mentality For Arsenal

De Bruyne received picked the ball in Leicester's half and strode forward and moving past the defence with relative ease to cut back the ball cross the penalty box and allow Gabriel Jesus to score a tap in. The win stations City a point behind Leicester on the points table with 38 points and 11 points behind league leaders Liverpool.

De Bryune himself said, "I think it was a really good game. Defensively we had a lot of energy and except one or two chances, I felt we dominated the game fully. We played really well. I think mentally we’re very strong. Today was a really good performance and every game we’re going to do our best and play to our best level.”

READ: Biggest And Best? Infantino Reveals Aims For New Club World Cup

READ: Frank Lampard Doesn't Want To Be Seen As A Jose Mourinho 'clone'