Pep Guardiola Reveals Moment He Understood Arteta's Sheer Love For Arsenal: 'He Would...'

Ahead of the blockbuster Manchester City vs Arsenal clash in the FA Cup this weekend, Pep Guardiola has opened up on the influence that Mikel Arteta had on him during their time together at the Etihad Stadium. In his recent press conference, Guardiola also explained the moment he understood Arteta's sheer love for Arsenal and why he did not stop the 40-year-old from leaving City and managing the Gunners despite having a contract at the Etihad Stadium.

'His influence was so important': Pep on Arteta

While speaking at his press conference ahead of the Manchester City vs Arsenal FA Cup clash, Pep Guardiola discussed how he and Mikel Arteta decided to work together. "We were in touch before [I joined Man City]. We had conversations and agreed to work together, he said he could help, he knew the Premier League perfectly, all the managers. After half an hour of talking, I said, ‘yeah, he’s the guy.' His influence on me was so important to make me a better manager," explained Pep.

Speaking on the moment he understood about Arteta's love for Arsenal, Pep added, "I know that he went to his club, the club that he dreams of. I think he is a supporter for the fact he played there, he captained there. He loves the club. I remember that when we were together here when we scored a lot of goals he jumps a lot - except for one team. I jump, come back, and he was sitting there. It was Arsenal. So at that moment, I said, 'that guy likes Arsenal."

He then went on to explain why he did not stop Arteta from leaving Manchester City despite the 40-year-old having a contract at the Etihad Stadium. "His love for Arsenal is like my relationship with Barça," added Pep. "If I were an assistant coach and Barca called me, I will go, it’s my club. Hence, I am not a person to say no you stay here. You have a contract. You have to adhere to that. People have to fly when they believe is the best for them. To players, if they are not happy, they have to leave , life is too short."