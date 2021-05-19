Perth Glory Vs Adelaide United Prediction, Team News And Live Stream Details For A-League

Adelaide United will take on the Perth Glory in a Matchday 21 fixture of the A-league 2020/21 season. The game will be played at the NIB Stadium and will begin at 4:50 PM IST on Wednesday, May 19. Here's a look at where to watch Perth Glory vs Adelaide United live stream, team news and our Perth Glory vs Adelaide United prediction for the same.

Perth Glory vs Adelaide United prediction and preview

Perth Glory have bounced back to form after stuttering in the bottom of half of the A-League standings for most of the campaign and find themselves at the ninth place on 28 points. A win on Wednesday will see Glory move level on points with the seventh-placed Western Sydney Wanderers. Perth have registered three wins on the trot and will look to continue their good form when they welcome Adelaide United.

The visitors meanwhile have hit a slump and have registered only 10 points from their last nine fixtures. Adelaide United are fourth in the A-League standings and bounced back to winning ways with a 1-0 win over Brisbane Roar last time out. Adelaide nonetheless have kept three clean sheets in their four outings and will hope to win against Perth, who will be favourites at home.

Perth Glory vs Adelaide United team news

Perth Glory are likely to make any alterations to their side after their recent results. Christopher Oikonomidis and Osama Malik have returned following their recovery, while Sebastian Langkamp remains sidelined. As for Adelaide United, James Delianov and Nathan Konstandopoulos are out injured. Juande could be brought back into central midfield as a replacement for Joe Caletti while Ryan Strain served his suspension and is likely to return to the side.

Perth Glory vs Adelaide United team news: Predicted XIs

Perth Glory: Reddy; Geria, Aspropotamitis, Lachman, Ota; Ikonomidis, Bodnar, Timmins, Castro; Fornaroli, Keogh

Reddy; Geria, Aspropotamitis, Lachman, Ota; Ikonomidis, Bodnar, Timmins, Castro; Fornaroli, Keogh Adelaide United: Delianov; Strain, Elsey, Jakobsen, Kitto; Halloran, D'Arrigo, Juande, Cavallo, Goodwin; Yengi

Where to watch Perth Glory vs Adelaide United live stream?

There will be no official broadcast for the A-League in India. But the Perth Glory vs Adelaide United live stream will be available on the official My Football YouTube channel and app. The live scores and match developments will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. In Australia, the game will be broadcasted on ABC TV, Fox Sports 505 at 7.20 PM AEST. In India, the match kicks off at 4:50 PM IST.

(Image Courtesy: Adelaide United, Perth Glory Twitter)