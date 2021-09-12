Last Updated:

Peter Drury's Commentary During Ronaldo's Second Debut Wins Hearts On Social Media

As Cristiano Ronaldo made his debut for Manchester United for a second time, Peter Drury's introduction of Ronaldo at Old Trafford took social media by storm

Written By
Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Cristiano Ronaldo

IMAGE: @Football_Poet-Twitter/AP


Football commentator Peter Drury’s introduction of Cristiano Ronaldo during his second debut for Manchester United at the Old Trafford successfully won the hearts of football fans around the globe. Playing the first match of his second stint with the United, Ronaldo scored a brace and helped his team to win the match 4-1 against Newcastle on Saturday. Drury, who was commentating during the much-hyped match, introduced Ronaldo as the team made their way out of the tunnel to the Theater of Dreams.

Introducing Ronaldo in a poetic fashion during the live broadcast of Premier League 2021, Peter Drury said, “It is Ronaldo. Manchester United. The Theatre is living its dream. Madeira, Manchester, Madrid, Turin & Manchester again. Reeved in Red. Restored to this great gallery of the game. A walking work of art. Vintage, beyond valuation, beyond forgery or imitation, eighteen years since that trembling teenager of touch and tease, first tiptoed on to the historic stage, now in his immaculate maturity, now CR7 reunited,” as Ronaldo along with his teammates made his way out to the middle.

Football fans react-

Ronaldo opened the goal tally for United in the match by scoring his first goal on his second debut at the 45+2’. After the half-time, he again found the goal at the 62’ and made everyone witness his return to the club with a bang. On listening to the soothing commentary by Drury, Ronaldo's fans took social media by storm within no time with their many reactions. One of the users said that Drury’s commentary is the second most enthralling thing after a goal by Ronaldo in football. He added that Drury’s words can surely give goosebumps to listeners.
 

Another Twitter user sarcastically said, he will pay top dollar to Drury, for introducing him on his wedding day, the same way that he introduces Ronaldo.

Another user termed Peter Drury as the Leonardo Da Vinci of football commentary.

Meanwhile, one of the users uploaded a picture, referring to Peter Drury and Shakespeare. In the picture, a man can be seen copying notes from another man in medieval times. The user referred to Shakespeare as the man who is copying notes from Drury. 

Another reaction that caught everyone’s eye was one where the user said that he was so emotional after listening to Drury’s words that he ended up being 12 min behind the live stream. The user further explained that he rewound the video several times.

(Image: @Football_Poet-Twitter/AP)

First Published:
