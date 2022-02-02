Philippe Coutinho Scores A Worldie On First Start For Brazil In Over A Year; WATCH

Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho scored a trademark goal from outside the box in Brazil's 4-0 win against Paraguay in a World Cup qualifying match. During his Liverpool days, Coutinho scored many goals similar to the one he scored against Paraguay on Tuesday. However, ever since making his big-money move to Barcelona he has been unable to replicate that form. But he has managed to replicate that form for Brazil in his first start for the national team after more than a year. Take a look at the absolute banger scored by Countinho against Paraguay.

Coutinho returns to Premier League

Coutinho spent a few seasons at Barcelona where he struggled to replicate his Liverpool form. He scored 25 goals and set up another 14 in 106 matches for the Blaugrana. He was even sent on a loan to Bayern Munich where he scored 11 goals and set up an additional nine in 38 matches. However, he has now returned to the Premier League where he has joined up with former Liverpool teammate Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa. Gerrard is the head coach of Villa and wanted to bring Coutinho into the fold. It seems that his decision worked out well as in addition to an assist, Coutinho scored on his debut against Manchester United to earn Villa a draw.

Brazil vs Paraguay: Selecao make short work of Paraguay

Brazil played a mixed team filled with some young faces as well as the experienced legs of the likes Dani Alves and Thiago Silva. And that worked wonders for them as they breezed past Paraguay. Goals from Raphinha, Coutinho, Antony and Rodrygo helped the Brazilian football team to an easy victory. In the 28th minute of the game, Raphinha finished from a tough angle to give them the lead.

In the second half, Coutinho received the ball from Marquinhos and did not hesitate to take a shot as he scored a stunning outside the box goal and double their lead. Towards the end of the match around the 86th minute, Ajax winger Antony scored a curler in the top corner to give the Brazil football team a 3-0 lead. And just two after that, Real Madrid forward Rodrygo finished the match by tapping in a well-worked goal.

Image: AP