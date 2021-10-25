Pitch Invader Evades Security To Hug PSG's Lionel Messi During Marseille Clash

Legendary footballer Lionel Messi played his first ‘Classique’ match, Paris Saint Germain(PSG) vs Marseille in the Ligue 1 clash on October 25. Since the match ended in a draw, one of the key highlights of the game turned out to be a Marseille fan invading the pitch. The fan ran into the pitch at the 73rd minute of the game, when Messi was going towards Marseille’s goal post with the possession of the ball. The fan interrupted the play and hugged the veteran footballer, and ended up getting evicted by the security officials.

During the 73rd minute, PSG had already suffered a red card in form of Achraf Hakimi, but Messi was leading the team to a promising counter, before getting interrupted. The stewards had to stop the game, to deal with the fan as he was carried out of the pitch by the security. During the Classique, both teams had one goal each ruled out for offside by VAR in the first half, as the match ended in a 0-0 draw. While the match didn’t produce many memorable moments, the fan interrupting the play left everyone frustrated.

Watch the fan interrupting the PSG vs Marseille Ligue 1 match

Well, that was different...



A supporter runs on the pitch as Messi & 10-man PSG are on the counter-attack, once again interrupting play.#beINLigue1 #LeClassique #OMPSG pic.twitter.com/wNH6lgz7rU — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) October 24, 2021

Lionel Messi is has scored 26 goals in 'El Classico'

Lionel Messi is the all-time top scorer in Spanish ‘El Classico’ matches between Barcelona and Real Madrid with 26 goals. He will now have to wait to start his tally of goals in the French ‘Classique. Messi joined PSG during the summer transfer window and has since scored three goals for the team. Although he is yet to score a goal for the team in the Ligue 1, he has scored all three goals for the team in the UEFA Champions League 2021-22.

After the match ended 0-0, PSG continue to be on the top spot on the Ligue 1 points table after their first draw. They have won nine games while losing one. They are followed by Lens, Nice, Marseille, and Rennes. Marseille finds themselves in fourth place with five wins, three draws, and two losses in 10 matches till now. PSG will play their next Ligue 1 2021-22 match against Lille on October 30, while Marseille take on Nice on October 28.

