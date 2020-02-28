NOR Vs LEI Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team News, Premier League Schedule And Updates

Leicester City FC will play Norwich away from home at Carrow Road on Matchday 28 of the English Premier League. Both teams will be pushing for a win on Friday. Leicester City are pushing for a top-four finish this season while Norwich are at the bottom of the table. They are trying hard to avoid the drop. You can play the NOR vs LEI Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the NOR vs LEI Dream11 prediction and squad details.

Premier League live: Norwich City coach confident of a good display against Leicester City

💬 "We were able to get a draw at Leicester in the last game. On a good day, each and every team can win points against each and every other team." 👊



The boss previews #NORLEI ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/2hC2Y9iY0A — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) February 27, 2020

NOR vs LEI Dream11 prediction

NOR vs LEI Dream11 prediction - Norwich City squad

Tim Krul, Ralf Fährmann, Michael McGovern, Archie Mair, Max Aarons, Sam Byram, Grant Hanley, Christoph Zimmermann, Timm Klose, Josh Martin, Ben Godfrey, Lukas Rupp, Mario Vrancic, Moritz Leitner, Onel Hernández, Jamal Lewis, Todd Cantwell, Emiliano Buendía, Tom Trybull, Josip Drmic, Kenny McLean, Ondrej Duda, Alexander Tettey, Marco Stiepermann, Teemu Pukki, Adam Idah

NOR vs LEI Dream11 prediction - Leicester City squad

Kasper Schmeichel, Danny Ward, Eldin Jakupovic, Ben Chilwell, Wes Morgan, Jonny Evans, Nampalys Mendy, Wilfred Ndidi, Christian Fuchs, Çaglar Söyüncü, Youri Tielemans, Marc Albrighton, Harvey Barnes, Hamza Choudhury, Matty James, Dennis Praet, Ryan Bennett, James Justin, Demarai Gray, Jamie Vardy, James Maddison, Kelechi Iheanacho, Ayoze Pérez, Daniel Amartey, Ricardo Pereira

NOR vs LEI Dream11 team news, match schedule

Date - Friday, February 28, 2020 (Saturday, February 29, 2020 IST)

Kick-Off time - 1:30 AM (IST)

Venue - Carrow Road

NOR vs LEI Dream11 top picks

Goalkeeper: K Schmeichel

Defenders: J Evans, B Chilwell, C Zimmermann, R Pereira

Midfielders: J Maddison (C), T Cantwell, A Perez, H Choudhury

Forwards: J Vardy (VC), T Pukki

NOR vs LEI Dream11 prediction

Leicester City FC will start as favourites to win against Norwich City in their English Premier League clash on Friday.

Note: Please keep in mind that these NOR vs LEI Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. The NOR vs LEI Dream11 selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

