PM Modi Congratulates Mohun Bagan On I-League Win As The Club Gets Trophy After 6 Months

As Mohun Bagan received the I-League silverware more than 6 months after winning the tournament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the league winners for their triumph. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi congratulated the players, staff, and fans for emerging as the champions. Mohun Bagan were presented with the I-League trophy on Sunday at a hotel in Kolkata in the presence of West Bengal sports minister Aroop Biswas and I-League CEO Sunando Dhar.

Congratulations to the players, staff and fans of the illustrious @Mohun_Bagan for emerging as @ILeagueOfficial Champions! Indeed, a joyful occasion. #Champion5 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 18, 2020

The club's players and coaches who were present in the city also joined the presentation on Sunday. Other players who could not travel to Kolkata joined in through a video conference. The club also organized a trophy procession from the hotel to Mohun Bagan Athletic club, carrying the silverware in a glass cascade on an open jeep. Despite the COVID protocols in place, fans gathered in huge numbers to be a part of the celebratory procession flouting social distancing norms.

The moment for which we waited so long. We are the #Champion5 #JoyMohunBagan pic.twitter.com/TceFrNJdgY — Mohun Bagan (@Mohun_Bagan) October 18, 2020

Mohun Bagan's Senegalese striker Baba Diawara had scored the I-League title-winning goal to beat former champions Aizawl FC 1-0 and clinch the crown with four rounds to spare on March 10. The celebrations had to wait because of the COVID-19 outbreak, as a result of which the season was cut short. “The football Mohun Bagan presented us in this season was exceptional. Since the starting of the season they played with the authority and conviction,” Sunando Dhar said on Sunday. He highlighted that the Mariners played the “Best Brand of Football” to conquer the Hero I-League in 2019-20 season.

The iconic football club is all set to feature in the Indian Super League after a buyout by reigning champions ATK. The Howrah Bridge will be illuminated with the traditional maroon and green colors on Sunday and Monday evenings to celebrate.

