Mauricio Pochettino Being Monitored By European Giants As Tottenham Gardening Leave Ends

Mauricio Pochettino has been the subject of interest from top clubs across Europe as the Argentine is reportedly set for a return to management. Reports have claimed that the former Tottenham manager is now free to sign for a club after his gardening leave with the North London side ended on Monday. The rumours of Pochettino to Newcastle and Pochettino to Madrid have amplified over the past few weeks as clubs will not have to fork out extra cash to hire the Argentine.

Mauricio Pochettino Tottenham gardening leave ends

Mauricio Pochettino was sacked by Tottenham in November 2019 after five years in charge of the North London outfit. Though Mauricio Pochettino was technically eligible to coach a new club after his Tottenham axing last year, clubs would have been forced to pay a compensation fee to Tottenham for Pochettino's services as he was on gardening leave. However, as the Premier League season was scheduled to end on Monday, Mauricio Pochettino is off the hook and can now join a club without having to pay a compensation fee to Tottenham.

According to reports from The Sun, Tottenham paid Mauricio Pochettino a reported £12.5 million compensation fee with a clause insisting that he would not sign for another club in the next six months. With that six-month period coming to an end, a number of top suitors will be monitoring his services as Pochettino made a name for himself working wonders at Spurs with a relatively small budget. A disappointing start to the 2019-20 season saw Spurs languishing in 14th place on the Premier League table which led to Mauricio Pochettino's sacking.

Mauricio Pochettino is free to sign for new clubs again after his Tottenham gardening leave finally came to an end.



As of this Monday - what would have been the day after the Premier League's scheduled finish - Pochettino, 48, is now free and therefore available for hire.

Pochettino to Newcastle United following Saudi takeover deal?

The Magpies are in the process of a ground-breaking deal which could see them being run by wealthy owners following a possible Saudi takeover. The Mauricio Pochettino to Newcastle United rumours have intensified over the last few weeks as the Toons are looking to lure a top manager once the takeover deal is complete. According to The Telegraph, Steve Bruce has been kept in the dark amid the ongoing Saudi takeover deal hinting that Newcastle United are on the lookout for a change at the helm.

Pochettino to Madrid? Pochettino career void of titles

After guiding Tottenham to the Champions League final last season, LaLiga giants Real Madrid were reportedly impressed with Pochettino. Although Mauricio Pochettino has become a reputed name in football with his ability to produce results with a low budget, he is yet to win a major title in his managerial career. Having coached Espanyol, Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur, Pochettino hasn't won silverware yet and the inexperience of winning trophies is unusual for a manager who is linked with taking up the reigns at 13-time European champions Real Madrid.

