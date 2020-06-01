Paul Pogba Still Part Of Man United's Plans Despite Agent Mino Raiola Keen On Transfer

Man United ace Paul Pogba is reportedly still part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans at Old Trafford. The French midfielder has constantly been linked with a move away from the club over the past few transfer windows with top European suitors including Real Madrid and Juventus interested in signing the 27-year-old. However, according to reports, Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola is keen on luring his client away from the Theatre of Dreams in the near future.

Paul Pogba transfer news: Man United keen on keeping Pogba

The Paul Pogba transfer rumours have amplified over the past few months with the Man United midfielder out of action for the majority of the season. Multiple reports claim that the Paul Pogba transfer to Real Madrid is still on the cards as the midfield gem revealed that he is looking for a new challenge. Throughout the current campaign, Pogba has made only eight appearances in all competitions for Man United which has further led to speculation that he is disinterested in playing for the Red Devils amid his constant injury woes.

Pogba is very much in #mufc's plans, and there is a feeling inside the club that Mino Raiola is the only person who wants a transfer, rather than the player himself #mulive [times] — utdreport (@utdreport) May 31, 2020

According to reports from The Times, Man United have no intention of parting ways with talented World Cup winner Paul Pogba. In fact, reports claim that people inside the club feel that Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola has been the one causing havoc with the transfer rumours. Raiola has taken a number of infamous digs at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Man United great Gary Neville in the recent past and sources at Man United believe that the Italian agent is pushing for a Paul Pogba transfer more than the player himself. Pogba’s departure would also see Mino Raiola pocket an agent fee.

Paul Pogba transfer news- Real Madrid and Juventus interested

Despite the speculation surrounding Paul Pogba and his future at Man United, when fit, the Frenchman is arguably one of the best midfielders in the world. Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has publicly spoken of his admiration towards Pogba, hinting at wanting to work with the midfielder at the Santiago Bernabeu. Last season, Pogba claimed, 'it would be a dream come true to play for Los Blancos' which further ignited speculation of a move to Madrid.

Pogba spent four seasons with Serie A giants Juventus when he left Man United in 2012. During his time with the Old Lady, Pogba won four league titles and also aided Juventus to the final of the Champions League back in 2015, suffering defeat against Barcelona. Pogba returned to Man United in 2016 for a then-record transfer fee of a reported £89.3 million (€105 million) but has had a number of inconsistent patches with the Premier League giants ever since. Juventus have been tipped to re-sign Pogba as the midfielder spent some of his best years in Turin.

