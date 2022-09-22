Poland Vs Netherlands Live Streaming: How To Watch Nations League Match In India, UK & US?

After some exciting matches in club competitions over the past few weeks, it is time for some of the biggest footballing countries to compete in the UEFA Nations League 2022. Matchday 5 of the tournament will feature a blockbuster clash between Poland and the Netherlands on Thursday.

Heading into this clash, the Netherlands currently top Group 4 with 10 points, while Poland is currently in third place with four points. Ahead of what promises to be an exciting game featuring two of the top sides in Europe, here is a look at how to watch the UEFA Nations League live in India, the UK and the US, and the Poland vs Netherlands live streaming details.

What time will Poland vs Netherlands begin?

The Poland vs Netherlands UEFA Nations League match will begin live at 12:15 AM IST on Friday, September 23.

Where will Poland vs Netherlands take place?

The Poland vs Netherlands game will take place at the National Stadium in Warsaw.

How to watch UEFA Nations League live in India?

Fans in India wondering how to watch the UEFA Nations League 2022 live can tune in to the Sony Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live scores and updates of the clashes on the official social media handles of the two teams in contention.

Poland vs Netherlands live streaming details in India

As for the Poland vs Netherlands live streaming, fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app or website.

Where to watch Poland vs Netherlands live in UK?

Fans in the United Kingdom wanting to watch the Poland vs Netherlands match live can tune in to the Sky Sports Network. As for the live streaming of the clash, fans can tune in to the SkyGo app. The match will begin live at 7:45 PM BST on Thursday, September 22.

How to watch UEFA Nations League live in US?

United States fans wanting to watch the UEFA Nations League live can tune in to the Fox Sports Network. As for the live stream of the Poland vs Netherlands game, fans can tune in to fuboTV. The game will begin live at 2:45 PM ET on Thursday, September 22.