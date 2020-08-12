Portland Timbers Clinch MLS Is Back Tournament After Edging Orlando City In Tense Final

Portland Timbers finally got their hands on the MLS Trophy as they defeated Orlando City in the final on Wednesday. The experience was rare and different, with no fans in the stadium. Timbers' title celebrations saw the entire squad move towards a giant screen filled with fans, all of whom cheered loud, celebrating the triumph. The celebrations resembled more of a Zoom party, the ideal way of celebrating amid these uncertain times.

MLS results: Portland vs Orlando highlights

Larrys Mabiala opened the scoring for Portland Timbers in the 27th minute, converting a brilliant header from a set-piece. However, Mauricio Pereyra equalised in the 39th minute for Orlando City, much to the agony of the Timbers. However, their agony did not last long. Dario Zuparic hadn't scored in the entire MLS is Back Tournament which began a month back but turned up for his team in the final.

Zuparic tapped in the ball from close range after a corner kick, with Pedro Gallese unable to save it this time around, although he did produce some exceptional saves in the run-up to the goal. The clincher saw wild celebration on the Portland Timbers' bench, with Orlando City struggling to cope after the defensive debacle. Orlando did have the opportunity to equalise in the final minutes of the game but failed to capitalise on that moment.

MLS is Back Tournament played under extraordinary circumstances

The MLS is Back Tournament was played under extraordinary circumstances. The players, coaches and staff were tested regularly for coronavirus. Reports suggest that the authorities conducted 35,000 tests throughout the duration of the competition, with only two members testing positive for COVID-19. Despite initial setbacks, the MLS is Back Tournament kicked off without any hitches. Failure to do so would have resulted in losses estimated at $1.1 million.

Portland Timbers receive $328,000 in prize money

With the MLS is Back Tournament triumph, Portland Timbers received $328,000 courtesy of their conquest. The Timbers have also sealed a berth in the CONCACAF Champions League for the first time since 2016. Meanwhile, Orlando City have received less than half the amount that Timbers have received - $150,000. Timbers had last won the MLS title in 2015 and finished second two years ago, with their experience working in their favour this time around.

Image courtesy: Portland Timbers Twitter