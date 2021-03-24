Portugal Vs Azerbaijan Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, World Cup European Qualifiers

Portugal's first game in the FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifying fixture is against Azerbaijan. This UEFA Group A qualifier will take place at the Juventus Stadium due to COVID-19 protocols. The match is scheduled to kick off on Thursday, March 25 at 1:15 AM IST. Here's a look at where to watch Portugal vs Azerbaijan live stream, team news, and our prediction for the much-awaited game.

Portugal vs Azerbaijan prediction and preview

Portugal arrive into this fixture on the back of a good performance at the UEFA Nations League. Fernando Santos' side just lost one game to France and finished second in League A Group 3. In their last group game, Portugal came from behind to defeat Croatia 3-2. Ruben Dias' brace and a goal from Joao Felix ensured the win for Portugal.

On the other hand, Azerbaijan had a miserable UEFA Nations League as they finished third in League C Group 1. With just one win and three goalless draws in the competition (2L), Azerbaijan are likely to lack confidence as they head into the World Cup qualifiers. Considering the firepower of Portugal with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes in the side, we expect Portugal to cruise past Azerbaijan.

Our Portugal vs Azerbaijan prediction: Portugal 3-0 Azerbaijan

Portugal vs Azerbaijan team news

Heading into this game, Fernando Santos will be without Rui Patricio, who suffered a concussion against Liverpool. As a result, Anthony Lopes is expected to start the game. Meanwhile, even though Azerbaijan does not have any injuries they will be missing two players. Defenders Tamkin Khalilzade and Rahil Mammadov are sidelined for this fixture due to contracting COVID-19.

Portugal predicted starting line-up: Anthony Lopes; Joao Cancelo, Jose Fonte, Ruben Dias, Cedric Soares; Joao Moutinho, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva; Cristiano Ronaldo, Andre Silva, Joao Felix

Azerbaijan predicted starting line-up: Emil Balayev; Azer Salahli, Maksim Medvedev, Badavi Huseynov, Abbas Huseynov, Anton Krisvotsyuk; Gara Garayev, Joshgun Diniyev, Khayal Najafov, Vugar Mustafayev; Ramil Sheydayey

World Cup European Qualifiers live stream: Where to watch Portugal vs Azerbaijan live?

In India, the Portugal vs Azerbaijan game will be shown live on Sony Ten 2/HD. The Portugal vs Azerbaijan live stream is available on the SonyLIV app. Live scores and updates can be found on the social media handles of both teams.

Note: The Portugal vs Azerbaijan prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy in the prediction.