Portugal vs Slovakia live streaming: Will Cristiano Ronaldo play in UEFA EURO Qualifiers?

Portugal will take on Slovakia in a UEFA Euro Qualifiers encounter at the Tehelné pole in Bratislava, Slovakia. Following their disappointing performance in the FIFA World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. will be adamant to do well in this tournament. The match will start at 12:15 AM IST on Saturday.

3 things you need to know

Cristiano Ronaldo remains Portugal's main attacking threat for Portugal

Portugal won the European Championship in 2015-16 season

Portugal are leading Group J with 12 points

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play against Slovakia?

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in good form off late for Al-Nassr having guided the team to the Arab Club Champions Cup title recently. The 38-year-old has looked in great shape and is expected to lead the team against Slovakia.

Where will the Portugal vs Slovakia UEFA EURO Qualifiers match take place?

The UEFA EURO Qualifiers match between Portugal And Slovakia at the Tehelné pole in Bratislava, Slovakia.

When will the Portugal vs Slovakia UEFA EURO Qualifiers match take place?

The UEFA EURO Qualifiers match between Portugal And Slovakia will take place at 12:15 AM IST on Saturday.

How to watch the Portugal vs Slovakia UEFA EURO Qualifiers match in India?

The UEFA EURO Qualifiers match between Portugal and Slovakia will be televised live on Sony Sports Network in India. The match will start at 12:15 AM IST on Saturday.

How to watch the live streaming of the Portugal vs Slovakia UEFA EURO Qualifiers match in India?

The live streaming of the UEFA EURO Qualifiers match Portugal and Slovakia will be available on ony LIV app and website. The match will start at 12:15 AM IST on Saturday.

How to watch the live streaming of the Portugal vs Slovakia UEFA EURO Qualifiers match in the UK?

The live streaming of the UEFA EURO Qualifiers match between Portugal and Slovakia will be available on Viaplay Sports 1 in the UK. The match will start at 7:45 PM BST on Friday.

How to watch the live streaming of the Portugal vs Slovakia UEFA EURO Qualifiers match in the USA?

The UEFA EURO Qualifiers match between Portugal and Slovakia will be broadcast live on Fox Sports in the USA. The live streaming will be available on Foxsports.com and Fox Sports app. The match will start at 2:45 PM EST on Friday.