Portugal vs Slovakia live streaming: Will Cristiano Ronaldo play in UEFA EURO Qualifiers?

Cristiano Ronaldo in action (Image: AP)
Portugal will take on Slovakia in a UEFA Euro Qualifiers encounter at the Tehelné pole in Bratislava, Slovakia. Following their disappointing performance in the FIFA World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. will be adamant to do well in this tournament. The match will start at 12:15 AM IST on Saturday.
Cristiano Ronaldo has been in good form off late for Al-Nassr having guided the team to the Arab Club Champions Cup title recently. The 38-year-old has looked in great shape and is expected to lead the team against Slovakia.
The UEFA EURO Qualifiers match between Portugal And Slovakia at the Tehelné pole in Bratislava, Slovakia.
The UEFA EURO Qualifiers match between Portugal And Slovakia will take place at 12:15 AM IST on Saturday.
The UEFA EURO Qualifiers match between Portugal and Slovakia will be televised live on Sony Sports Network in India. The match will start at 12:15 AM IST on Saturday.
The live streaming of the UEFA EURO Qualifiers match Portugal and Slovakia will be available on ony LIV app and website. The match will start at 12:15 AM IST on Saturday.
The live streaming of the UEFA EURO Qualifiers match between Portugal and Slovakia will be available on Viaplay Sports 1 in the UK. The match will start at 7:45 PM BST on Friday.
The UEFA EURO Qualifiers match between Portugal and Slovakia will be broadcast live on Fox Sports in the USA. The live streaming will be available on Foxsports.com and Fox Sports app. The match will start at 2:45 PM EST on Friday.