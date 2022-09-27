Portugal Vs Spain Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch UEFA Nations League Match LIVE?

After a dominating 4-0 win over the Czech Republic in their previous game, the Portugal football team is all set to take on Spain in their next UEFA Nations League match on Tuesday. On the other hand, Luis Enrique's side arrives into this clash on the back of a disappointing 2-1 defeat against Switzerland.

With just one game remaining in the group stage, both teams can still make it to the semi-finals in what will be a winner takes all clash. As things stand in Group 2, Portugal currently lead with 10 points and are just two points clear of second-placed Spain. Hence, ahead of what promises to be an exciting game between the two, here is a look at how to watch the UEFA Nations League 2022 live in India, the UK, and the US, and the Portugal vs Spain live streaming details.

What time will Portugal vs Spain begin?

The Portugal vs Spain UEFA Nations League clash will begin live at 12:15 AM IST on Wednesday, September 28.

Where will Portugal vs Spain take place?

The Portugal vs Spain match will take place live at the Estádio Municipal de Braga.

How to watch UEFA Nations League live in India?

Fans in India wondering how to watch the UEFA Nations League 2022 live can tune in to the Sony Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live scores and updates of the clashes on the official social media handles of the two teams.

Portugal vs Spain live streaming details

As for the Portugal vs Spain live streaming, fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app or website.

Where to watch Portugal vs Spain live in UK?

Fans in the United Kingdom wanting to watch the Portugal vs Spain match live can tune in to the Sky Sports Network. As for the live streaming of the clash, fans can tune in to the SkyGo app. The match will begin live at 7:45 PM BST on Tuesday, September 27.

How to watch UEFA Nations League live in US?

United States fans wanting to watch the UEFA Nations League live can tune in to the Fox Sports Network. As for the live stream of the Portugal vs Spain game, fans can tune in to fuboTV. The game will begin live at 2:45 PM ET on Tuesday, September 27.