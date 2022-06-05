Portugal Vs Switzerland Live Streaming: How To Watch UEFA Nations League In India, UK & US

After being unsuccessful in securing a win in their previous matches, both Portugal and Switzerland would look to register a win in the ongoing UEFA Nations League tournament. Portugal after a collision with Spain managed to secure a point as the game ended in a draw whereas the Swiss team lost their opening encounter against the Czech Republic.

The recent records of Switzerland suggest that the team has not been in good form as they have managed to win only 1 game in their last 5 international encounters. Meanwhile, Portugal, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, has been in decent form as they have managed to register 2 wins in their last 5 games and lost just 1.

Portugal vs Switzerland live streaming details in India

Fans wondering how to watch the UEFA Nations League 2022 live in India can tune in to the Sony Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. As for Portugal vs Switzerland live stream, fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates and scores on the official social media handles of the two teams in contention and the competition's handle

How to watch UEFA Nations League 2022 live in the UK?

UK fans wanting to watch Portugal vs Switzerland clash can do so on Premier Sports 2. Subscribers will be able to stream the game via the Premier Player, which costs £9.99 for a monthly subscription. The game will commence live at 7:45 PM BST.

Portugal vs Switzerland live streaming details in the US

Fans in the United States wanting to watch UEFA Nations League matches live can tune in to the Fox Sports Network. Portugal vs Switzerland match will be telecast live on Fox Sports 1, while the live stream can be watched using the FuboTV app. The game will begin live at 2:45 PM ET or 11:45 AM PT on Thursday, June 5.

Predicted line-ups for Portugal vs Switzerland match

Portugal: Rui Patrício, João Cancelo, Danilo Pereira, Domingos Duarte, Nuno Mendes, Rúben Neves, William Carvalho, Matheus Nunes, Diogo Jota, Cristiano Ronaldo, Gonçalo Guedes

Switzerland: Yann Sommer, Silvan Widmer, Fabian Schär, Nico Elvedi, Ricardo Rodriguez, Granit Xhaka; Xherdan Shaqiri, Remo Freuler, Djibril Sow, Steven Zuber, Breel Embolo