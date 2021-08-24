Premier League 2021: Man City To Unveil David Silva, Vincent Kompany Statues On Aug 28

Manchester United have announced that the team will be unveiling statues of former players David Silva and Vincent Kompany outside the Etihad Stadium on 28 August. The club informed that the statues of Kompany and Silva are set to be installed outside the Club’s Etihad Stadium ahead of their Saturday’s clash. In addition to this, the third statue of all-time leading goal scorer for the team, Sergio Aguero will be revealed in 2022.

Vincent Kompany and David Silva have earned four Premier League titles together

According to the announcement made by the club on their official website, the ambitious legacy project was announced by Chairman Khaldoon AI Mubarak after the departure of Vincent Kompany in the summer of 2019. He was the most successful captain of Manchester City in its history of 127 years. The project was assigned to award-winning sculptor artist Andy Scott. Speaking on Andy Scott’s work, City Chairman Khaldoon AI Mubarak said, “We are delighted with our choice of Andy to bring this project to life. His portfolio speaks to his expertise, and his contemporary approach, together with his chosen medium of industrial materials, made him the perfect fit to create artwork for Manchester City. Ultimately, Vincent and David do not need statues to enshrine their achievements at Manchester City over the past decade. They are already revered as icons of their generation. But what these artworks give us, and generations to come is the opportunity to be reminded of, and savor, the truly magical moments created by both men."

Vincent Kompany is a former Belgian professional footballer who joined Manchester City in 2006, at the age of 20-years-old. He was assigned the responsibility of leading the club in the 2011-12 season after becoming an integral part of the team. He led the club to win the Premier League that season, the first league title for City in 44 years. He won the Premier League Player of the Season in 2012. He departed from the club in 2019 after spending 11 years at the club.

Spanish footballer David Silva currently plays for the La Liga club Real Sociedad. Before joining Real Sociedad in 2020, the midfielder has appeared for Manchester City for more than 400 matches. He joined Manchester City in 2010 and is regarded as the club’s one of the greatest players. Kompany and Silva together earned four Premier League Titles with Manchester City in the 2011-12, 2013-14, 2017-18, and 2018-19 seasons.



(Image Source: AP)