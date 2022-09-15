Premier League 2022-23: List Of All The Completed Transfers In Summer 2022 So Far

Premier League clubs had a very busy summer trying to strengthen their squad ahead of the start of the new EPL season. The Premier League 2022-23 transfer window witnessed Liverpool and Manchester City investing heavily on players like Darwin Nunez and Erling Haaland. Erik ten Hag started the rebuilding process at Manchester United by adding the likes of Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez, Christian Eriksen, Casemiro and Antony to the team.

Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling left Manchester City for Chelsea and Arsenal respectively. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang made his return to the Premier League by signing for Chelsea. Richarlison left Everton to join Tottenham Hotspur in the summer. The newly promoted side Nottingham Forest overhauled their squad in their fight for survival. We take a look at Premier League transfers and the players signed or shipped out by Premier League clubs during the Premier League transfers.

Arsenal

The Gunners signed five players during the transfer window with Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko being the high profile name to arrive at the club. The other players signed by Arsenal are Marquinhos, Fabio Vieira and Matt Turner. The club sold the likes of Alexandre Lacazette, Matteo Guendouzi and Bernd Leno and Hector Bellerin, while Nicolas Pepe was loaned out to french club Nice.

In: Marquinhos (Sao Paulo), Fabio Vieira (Porto), Matt Turner (New England Revolution), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City), Oleksandr Zinchenko (Arsenal)

OUT

Dinos Mavropanos (Stuttgart), Alexandre Lacazette (Lyon), Jonathan Dinzeyi (Released), Joel Lopez (Released), Jordan McEneff (Released), Harry Clarke (Stoke)- On Loan, Tyreece John-Jules (Ipswich)- On Loan, Dan Ballard (Sunderland), Zak Swanson (Portsmouth), Alex Kirk (Ayr United) Loan, Matteo Guendouzi (Marseille), Mika Biereth (RKC Waalwijk) Loan, Jordi Osei-Tutu (VFL Bochum), Auston Trusty (Birmingham) - On Loan, Nuno Tavares (Marseille) - On Loan, Charlie Patino (Blackpool) Loan, Pablo Mari (Monza), Alex Runarsson (Alanyaspor) - On Loan, Brooke Norton-Cuffy (Rotherham) - On Loan, Salah-Edinne Oulad M'hand (Hull) Loan, Nicolas Pepe (Nice)- On Loan

Aston Villa

The club had a quiet transfer window with Steven Gerrard recruiting six new faces. Philippe Coutinho and Leander Dendoncker were the big names signed from Wolves and Barcelona respectively. The likes of Carney Chukwuemeka, Matt Targett and Trezeguet who were part of the squad last season were sold by the club during the transfer window.

IN

Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona), Boubacar Kamara (Marseille), Diego Carlos (Sevilla), Robin Olsen (Roma), Rory Wilson (Rangers), Ludwig Augustinsson (Sevilla)- On Loan, Leander Dendoncker (Wolves),Jan Bednarek (Southampton)- On Loan

OUT

Carney Chukwuemeka (Chelsea), Matt Targett (Newcastle), Indiana Vassilev (Inter Miami) - On Loan, Finley Thorndike (Birmingham), Trezeguet (Trabzonspor), Conor Hourihane (Derby), Louie Barry (MK Dons)- On Loan, Wesley (Levante) - On Loan, Jaden Philogene-Bidace (Cardiff) -On Loan, Aaron Ramsey (Norwich)- On Loan, Kaine Kesler-Hayden (Huddersfield)- On Loan, Keinan Davis (Watford) - On Loan, Bertrand Traore (Istanbul Basaksehir)- On Loan, Kortney Hause (Watford) Loan, Ben Chrisene (Kilmarnock)- On Loan, Tyreik Wright (Bradford)- On Loan, Hayden Lindley (Newport) - On Loan.

Bournemouth

The club earned a promotion to Premier League under Scott Parker but the season has not been a great one. The club made six signings bringing the likes of Ryan Fredericks, Joe Rothwell, Marcus Tavernier, Neto, Marcos Senesi and Jack Stephens (Southampton). Veteran defender Gary Cahill was released by the club during the transfer. We take a look at how the club fared during the summer transfer.

IN

Ryan Fredericks (West Ham), Joe Rothwell (Blackburn), Marcus Tavernier (Middlesbrough), Neto (Barcelona), Marcos Senesi (Feyenoord), Jack Stephens (Southampton) Loan

OUT

Robbie Brady (Preston), Gavin Kilkenny (Stoke)- On Loan, Gary Cahill (Released), Brennan Camp (Released), Ryan Glover (Released), Connor Kurrran-Browne (Released), Luke Nippard (Released), Owen Palmer (Released), Aaron Roberts (Released), Jack Seddon (Released), Sam Sherring (Northampton)

Brentford

Brentford has made a great start to their campaign as they look to survive relegation in the 2022-23 season. The Bees duing the summer transfer window signed five players which include experienced Ben Mee. We take a look at the rest of the transfer business made by the club during the summer.

IN

Aaron Hickey (Bologna), Keane Lewis-Potter (Hull), Thomas Strakosha (Lazio), Ben Mee (Unattached), Mikkel Damsgaard (Sampdoria)

OUT

Julian Jeanvier (Released), Zanka (Released), Ben Hockenhull (Tranmere), Dominic Thompson (Blackpool), Daniel Oyegoke (MK Dons) Loan, Marcus Forss (Middlesbrough), Nathan Young-Coombes (AFC Wimbledon)- On Loan, Tariqe Fosu (Stoke)- On Loan, Luka Racic (SønderjyskE), Halil Dervisoglu (Burnley)- On Loan

Brighton

Brighton made a flying start to their new Premier League campaign under Graham Potter. However, the manager was signed by Chelsea recently and the club is on the lookout for a new manager until then. The club signed Billy Gilmour from Chelsea while releasing the likes of Shane Duffy, Marc Cucurella, and Yves Bissouma during the summer transfer. We take a look at Brighton's entire transfer window.

IN

Julio Enciso (Libertad Asuncion), Benicio Baker-Boaitey (Porto), Simon Adingra (Nordsjaelland), Levi Colwill (Chelsea) Loan, Billy Gilmour (Chelsea)

OUT

Jayson Molumby (West Brom), Tudor Baluta (Released), Adam Desbois (Released), Lars Dendoncker (Released), Ulrick Ella (Released), Ayo Tanimowo (Released), John Lucero (Released), Jaami Qureshi (Released), Yves Bissouma (Tottenham), Carl Rushworth (Lincoln) Loan, Haydon Roberts (Derby) Loan, Fynn Talley (Cliftonville) Loan, Taylor Richards (QPR) Loan, Marc Leonard (Northampton) Loan, Jensen Weir (Morecambe) Loan, Teddy Jenks (Crawley) Loan, Marc Cucurella (Chelsea), Shane Duffy (Fulham), Matt Clarke (Middlesbrough) Loan, Neal Maupay (Everton)

Chelsea

The Blues have not had a great start to their season and to top it all, the club sacked Thomas Tuchel after just a couple of games. The club made some major signings bringing in the likes of Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, Wesley Fofana and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as they look to challenge for domestic as well as European glory. The team lost Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and loaned out Romelu Lukaku back to Inter Milan. Here is a look at all the transfers activity.

IN

Raheem Sterling (Man City), Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli), Gabriel Slolina (Chicago Fire), Carney Chukwuemeka (Aston Villa), Marc Cucurella (Brighton), Wesley Fofana (Leicester), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Barcelona),Denis Zakaria (Juventus),Gabriel Slonina (Chicagoi Fire)

OUT

Romelu Lukaku (Inter) Loan, Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid), Andreas Christensen (Barcelona), Danny Drinkwater (Released), Charly Musonda (Released), Jake Clarke-Salter (QPR), Nathan Baxter (Hull) Loan, Jamie Cumming (MK Dons) Loan, Lucas Bergstrom (Peterborough) Loan, Sam McClelland (Barrow) Loan, Ian Maatsen (Burnley) Loan, Tino Anjorin (Huddersfield) Loan, Henry Lawrence (MK Dons) Loan, Gabriel Slolina (Chicago Fire) Loan, Levi Colwill (Brighton) Loan, Malang Sarr (Monaco) Loan, Callum Hudson-Odoi (Bayer Leverkusen) Loan, Baba Rahman (Reading) Loan, Xavier Simons (Hull) Loan, Jayden Wareham (Leyton Orient) Loan, Ethan Ampadu (Spezia) Loan, Billy Gilmour (Brighton)

Crystal Palace

Patrick Vierra made a total of six summer signings during the transfer window. The likes of Cheikhou Kouyate, Christian Benteke and Martin Kelly all had to move out of the club during the transfer window. We take a look at players signed by the club during the transfer window.

IN

Malcolm Ebiowei (Derby), Sam Johnstone (West Brom), Cheick Doucoure (Lens), Chris Richards (Bayern Munich), Cormac Austin (Linfield),Kofi Balmer (Larne)

OUT

Martin Kelly (Released), Jaroslaw Jach (Released), Luke Dreher (Released), Rian Jamai (Released), Kanye Jobson (Released), Nya Kirby (Released), Joseph Ling (Released), Sean Robertson (Released), Sion Spence (Released), Aidan Steele (Released), James Taylor (Released), Dylan Thiselton (Released), Tayo Adaramola (Coventry) Loan, Christian Benteke (DC United), Scott Banks (Bradford) Loan, Rob Street (Shrewsbury) Loan

Everton

Everton has been hit with a goalkeeper injury crisis following the injury to Jordan Pickford. Eldin Jakupovic was signed for a short stint, while the likes of James Tarkowski, Neal Maupay, Idrissa Gueye along with a couple of more players were brought into the team. The likes of Jonjoe Kenny, Richarlson, Gylfi Sigurdsson and Dele Ali were either loaned out or sold to other clubs. Let's take a look at the transfer activity at Merseyside.

IN

James Tarkowski (Burnley), Rúben Vinagre (Sporting) Loan, Dwight McNeil (Burnley), Conor Coady (Wolves) Loan, Amadou Onana (Lille), Neal Maupay (Brighton), Idrissa Gana Gueye (PSG), James Garner (Everton)

OUT

Jonjoe Kenny (Hertha Berlin), Richarlison (Tottenham), Fabian Delph (Released)m, Gylfi Sigurdsson (Released), Cenk Tosun (Released), Ryan Astley (Accrington) Loan, Jarrad Branthwaite (PSV Eindhoven) Loan, Tyler Onyango (Burton) Loan, Ellis Simms (Sunderland) Loan, Lewis Dobbin (Derby) Loan, Nathan Broadhead (Wigan) Loan, Lewis Gibson (Bristol Rovers) Loan, Dele Alli (Besiktas) Loan, Niels Nkounkou (Cardiff) Loan

Fulham

Fulham manager Marco Silva is tasked to keep the club from relegation and that he is why he spent money on bringing players who could help the club in its survival. The likes of Layvin Kurzawa, Daniel James were loaned from PSG and Led respectively, while a lot of players were shipped out of the club including Jean Michael Seria and Alfie Mawson. Here's Fulham's transfer activity:

IN

Joao Palhinha (Sporting), Andreas Pereira (Manchester United), Manor Solomon (Shakhtar Donetsk) Loan, Kevin Mbabu (Wolfsburg), Shane Duffy (Brighton), Issa Diop (West Ham), Layvin Kurzawa (PSG) Loan, Willian (Unattached), Carlos Vinicius (Benfica), Daniel James (Leeds) Loan

OUT

Kieron Bowie (Northampton) Loan, Fabio Carvalho (Liverpool), Cyrus Christie (Released), Fabri (Released), Michael Hector (Released), Alfie Mawson (Released), Jean Michael Seri (Released), Timmy Abraham (Released), Jacob Adams (Released), Eric Ameyaw (Released), Xavier Benjamin (Released), Tyler Caton (Released), Jerome Opoku (Released), Jonathon Page (Released), Julian Schwarzer (Released), Jaylan Wildbore (Released), Sonny Hilton (Carlisle) Loan, Rodrigo Muniz (Middlesbrough) Loan, Joe Bryan (Nice) Loan, Sylvester Jasper (Bristol Rovers) Loan, Paulo Gazzaniga (Girona) Loan

Leeds United

Following Marcelo Bielsa's departure, Leeds United have lost some of their players slike Kalvin Philips and Raphinha to Manchester City and Barcelona respectively. Daniel James was loaned out to Fulham but the club has managed to sign some decent players during the transfer window in their quest for survival. Here's the list of transfer activities by Leeds United.

IN

Brenden Aaronson (RB Salzburg), Rasmus Kristensen (RB Salzburg), Marc Roca (Bayern Munich), Darko Gyabi (Manchester City), Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig), Luis Sinisterra (Feyenoord), Sonny Perkins (West Ham), Joel Robles (Unattached), Wilfried Gnonto (FC Zurich)

OUT

Laurens De Bock (Released), Josh Galloway (Released), Alfie Hughes (Released), Bobby Kamwa (Released), Lui Bradbury (Released), Joe Littlewood (Released), Mitchell Picksley (Released), Ryan Edmondson (Carlisle), Liam McCarron (Stoke), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City), Charlie Cresswell (Millwall) Loan, Tyler Roberts (QPR) Loan, Raphinha (Barcelona), Jamie Shackleton (Millwall) Loan,Leif Davis (Ipswich), Ian Poveda (Blackpool) Loan, Daniel James (Fulham) Loan,Helder Costa (Al-Ittihad)

Leicester

Brendan Rodgers' team has been struggling to get wins under their belt and currently find themselves bottom of the points table. The foxes managed to keep their core group of players and signed just two players in the transfer window. The club lost the likes of Wesley Fofana and Kasper Schmeichel during the transfer window. Here's the entire list of Leicester city transfer activity.

IN

Alex Smithies (Unattached), Wout Faes (Reims)

OUT

Eldin Jakupovic (Released), Vontae Daley-Campbell (Released), Callum Hulme (Released), Will Russ (Released), Tyrese Shade (Released), Jacob Wakeling (Released), Khanya Leshabela (Crewe) Loan, Ben Nelson (Rochdale) Loan, Kasper Schmeichel (Nice), Hamza Choudhury (Watford) Loan, Jakub Stolarczyk (Fleetwood) Loan, Wesley Fofana (Chelsea), George Hirst (Blackburn) Loan

Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp also had a quiet transfer season and is currently at the 7th spot on the Premier League points table. The club signed Darwin Nunwz to replace Sadio Mane who left for Bayern Munich, while Arthur Melo was loaned to solve their midfield problems. We take a look at Liverpool's transfer activity.

IN

Fabio Carvalho (Fulham), Darwin Nunez (Benfica), Calvin Ramsay (Aberdeen), Arthur Melo (Juventus) Loan

OUT

Takumi Minamino (Monaco), Divock Origi (Released), Loris Karius (Released), Sheyi Ojo (Cardiff), Ben Woodburn (Preston), Elijah Dixon-Bonner (Released), Luis Longstaff (Released), Conor Bradley (Bolton) Loan, Sadio Mane (Bayern), Adam Lewis (Newport) Loan, Vitezslav Jaros (Stockport) Loan, Tom Clayton (Swindon) Loan, Rhys Williams (Blackpool) Loan, Ben Davies (Rangers), Leighton Clarkson (Aberdeen) Loan, Owen Beck (Bolton) Loan, Paul Glatzel (Tranmere) Loan

Manchester City

The Blue half of Manchester had an amazing transfer where they made some big signings in their quest for European glory. Pep Guardiola sold a couple of his key players but looks to have covered every position with a long season ahead. Let's take a look at Manchester City transfer activity.

IN

Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund), Stefan Ortega (Arminia Bielefeld), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), Julian Alvarez (River Plate), Sergio Gomez (Anderlecht), Manuel Akanji (Borussia Dortmund)

Out

Raheem Sterling (Chelsea), Fernandinho (Released), Gavin Bazunu (Southampton), CJ Egan-Riley (Burnley), Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Burnley), Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal), Darko Gyabi (Leeds), Tommy Doyle (Sheffield United) Loan, Romeo Lavia (Southampton), Lewis Fiorini (Blackpool) Loan, Zack Steffen (Middlesbrough) Loan, Oleksandr Zinchenko (Arsenal), Arijanet Muric (Burnley), Cieran Slicker (Rochdale) Loan, Yangel Herrera (Girona) Loan, James McAtee (Sheffield United) Loan, Liam Delap (Stoke) Loan, Luke Mbete (Huddersfield) Loan, Claudio Gomes (Palermo) Undisclosed, Sam Edozie (Southampton)

Manchester United

Erik Ten Hag started the season on a disastrous note despite spending heavily in the market. However, the red devils are slowly beginning to get accustomed to their manager's game plan and re-starting to look like a dangerous outfit. We take a look at Manchester United's transfer activities.

IN

Tyrell Malacia (Feyenoord), Christian Eriksen (Brentford), Lisandro Martinez (Ajax), Antony (Ajax), Martin Dubravka (Newcastle) Loan

OUT

Edinson Cavani (Released), Juan Mata (Released), Paul Pogba (Juventus), Jesse Lingard (Nottingham Forest), D’Mani Mellor (Wycombe), Reece Devine (Swindon), Lee Grant (Released), Paul McShane (Released), Connor Stanley (Released), Paul Woolston (Released), Dean Henderson (Nottingham Forest) Loan, Dylan Levitt (Dundee United), Andreas Pereira (Fulham), Alvaro Fernandez (Preston) Loan, Eric Bailly (Marseille) Loan, Ethan Galbraith (Salford) Loan, James Garner (Everton), Tahith Chong (Birmingham)

Newcastle

Eddie Howe managed to retain his core squad from last season while making a couple of signings during the transfer window. The experience of Nick Pope will be vital between the goal, while Alexander Isak will provide the much-needed firepower upfront. We take a look at Newcastle's transfer activity this season.

IN

Alex Murphy (Galway United), Matt Targett (Aston Villa), Nick Pope (Burnley), Sven Botman (Lille), Charlie McArthur (Kilmarnock) Undisclosed, Alexander Isak (Real Sociedad)

Out

Ciaran Clark (Sheff Utd) Loan, Oisin McEntee (Walsall), Mo Sangare (Accrington Stanley), Isaac Hayden (Norwich) Loan, Lewis Cass (Port Vale), Freddie Woodman (Preston), Jeff Hendrick (Reading) Loan, Dwight Gayle (Stoke), Kelland Watts (Peterborough) Loan, Matty Longstaff (Colchester) Loan

Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest are back in the Premier League after a 23-year wait. The club managed to regain their status by winning the 2021/22 Championship playoffs at Wembley. With the desire to keep the club in the English top flight, division manager Steve Cooper took a dip in the transfer market and completely overhauled the squad. We take a look at the club's transfer activity.

IN

Taiwo Awoniyi (Union Berlin), Dean Henderson (Manchester United) Loan, Giulian Biancone (Troyes), Moussa Niakhate (Mainz), Omar Richards (Bayern Munich), Ryan Hammond (Millwall), Neco Williams (Liverpool), Wayne Hennessey (Burnley), Brandon Aguilera (Alajuelense), Harry Toffolo (Huddersfield), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), Orel Mangala (Stuttgart), Remo Freuler (Atalanta), Emmanuel Dennis (Watford), Cheikhou Kouyate (Unattached), Morgan Gibbs-White (Wolves), Renan Lodi (Atletico Madrid) Loan, Willy Boly (Wolves)

Out

Tobias Figueiredo (Hull), Carl Jenkinson (Released), Gaetan Bong (Released), Marcelo Valencia (released), Josh Barnes (Released), Baba Fernandes (Released), Sam Sanders (Released), Morgan Thomas-Sadler (Released), Joe Watkins (Released), Evan Horvath (Luton) loan, Brice Samba (Lens), Tyrese Fornah (Reading) Loan, Will Swan (Mansfield) Loan, Jonathan Panzo (Coventry) Loan, Riley Harbottle (Mansfield) Loan

Southampton

The club lost some experienced players in the transfer window with the likes of Nathan Redmond, Shane Long, Oriel Romeu moving away from the club. Manager Ralph Hasenhuttl had no other choice but to spend money and buy players to fill different positions in the team. We take a look at Southampton's club activity during the summer.

IN

Alex Iwumene (Sutton United), Gavin Bazunu (Man City), Armel Bella-Kotchap (VfL Bochum), Romeo Lavia (Man City), Joe Aribo (Rangers), Mateusz Lis (Altay), Sekou Mara (Bordeaux), Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Arsenal) Loan, Sam Edozie (Manchester City), Duje Caleta-Car (Marseille), Juan Larios (Manchester City)

Out

Harry Lewis (Bradford City), Fraser Forster (Tottenham), Kazeem Olaigbe (Ross County) Loan, Shane Long (Reading), Dan Nlundulu (Cheltenham) Loan, Will Smallbone (Stoke) Loan, Oriol Romeu (Girona), Jack Stephens (Bournemouth) Loan, Dynel Simeu (Tranmere) Loan, Nathan Redmond (Besiktas)

Tottenham

Antonio Conte's team have a long season ahead of them as they compete for European glory as well as domestic trophies. The former, Inter and Chelsea manager did manage to make some good piece of business during the transfer window to add more depth to his squad.

In

Ivan Perisic (Inter), Fraser Forster (Southampton), Yves Bissouma (Brighton), Richarlison (Everton), Clement Lenglet (Barcelona) Loan, Djed Spence (Middlesbrough)

Out

J’Neil Bennett (Released), Jez Davies (Released), Jordan Hackett (Released), Khalon Haysman (Released), Kacper Kurylowicz (Released), Thimothee Lo-Tutala (Released), Dermi Lusala (Released), Josh Oluwayemi (Released), Tobi Omole (Released), Isak Solberg (Released), Renaldo Torraj (Released), Oliver Turner (Released), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic), Steven Bergwijn (Ajax), Troy Parrott (Preston)- On Loan, Tanguy Ndombele (Tottenham - Napoli) Loan, Sergio Reguilon (Atletico Madrid) On Loan, Harry Winks (Sampdoria) On Loan, Marcel Lavinier (Swindon) Free

West Ham

David Moyes decided to spend money during the transfer window as he looked to add depth to his squad. Besides challenging for domestic honours, the club is also competing in the Europa conference league competition. We take a look at West Ham United's transfer activity during the transfer window.

IN

Lucas Paqueta (Lyon), Nayef Aguerd (Rennes), Alphonse Areola (PSG), Flynn Downes (Swansea), Gianluca Scamacca (Sassuolo), Maxwel Cornet (Burnley),Thilo Kehrer (Paris St-Germain)

Out

Ryan Fredericks (Bournemouth), David Martin (Released), Mark Noble (Retired), Andriy Yarmolenko (Al-Ain), Nathan Holland (MK Dons), Aji Alese (Sunderland), Sonny Perkins (Leeds), Issa Diop (Fulham), Nikola Vlasic (Torino), Joseph Anang (Derby) Loan, Armstrong Oko-Flex (Swansea) Loan

Wolves

Wolves are currently 14th on the Premier League points table with only one win to their name. The club managed to secure Diego Costa's signature in the transfer window as they add more firepower to the front line in their quest for survival. Hwang Hee-chan's deal was made permanent after loaning him out last season. The likes of Romain Saiss, Leon Dendonckar, and Conor Coady all left the club during the summer weakening the Wolves squad to a certain extent. We take a look at how Wolves fared during the transfer window.

IN

Nathan Collins (Burnley), Hwang Hee-chan (RB Leipzig), Concalo Guedes (Valencia), Matheus Nunes (Sporting CP), Sasa Kalajdzic (Stuttgart), Boubacar Traore (Metz) Loan, Diego Costa (Unattached)

OUT

Conor Carty (Released), Pascal Estrada (Released), Marcal (Released), Raphael Nya (Released), Jamie Pardington (Released), John Ruddy (Released), Romain Saiss (Released), Faisu Sangare (Released), Dion Sanderson (Birmingham) Loan, Fabio Silva (Anderlecht) Loan, Nigel Lonwijk (Plymouth) Loan, Theo Corbeanu (Blackpool) Loan, Conor Coady (Everton) Loan, Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest) £42.5m, Joe O'Shaughnessy (Bradford) Loan, Patrick Cutrone (Como), Willy Boly (Nottingham Forest), Christian Marques (Forest Green) Loan.