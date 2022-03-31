Premier League Clubs Permitted To Use 5 Substitutes; See List Of Changes For Next Season

The Premier League announced major rule changes that were decided during the Premier League Shareholders meeting on Thursday. The first-tier English football league announced the changes in an official statement on their website, which will come into play starting from the 2022-23 season.

One of the major rule changes which were announced on Thursday, March 31, was that the clubs will now be allowed to use five substitutions.

What is the new five substitutes rule?

Explaining the five substitutes rule in the statement, Premier League said, “Clubs agreed to change the rules relating to substitute players. From next season, clubs will be permitted to use five substitutions, to be made on three occasions during a match, with an additional opportunity at half-time. A total of nine substitutes can be named on the team sheet.”

Premier League Shareholders met today and discussed a range of matters.



Clubs agreed to change the rules relating to substitute players. From next season, clubs will be permitted to use five substitutions.



Full statement: https://t.co/Ub985Gl3Lj pic.twitter.com/T27WXiXbUM — Premier League (@premierleague) March 31, 2022

At the same time, the League also announced that the summer transfer window 2022 will open on June 10 and will close on September 1, alongside the other European leagues. Meanwhile, the shareholders also decided on making major changes to the current COVID-19 measures of the tournament. Starting from April 4, the bi-weekly COVID-19 testing of players and staff will be halted and will be replaced with symptomatic testing only.

🗓️ It was also confirmed that the #PL Summer 2022 Transfer Window will open on 10 June and will close at 23:00 BST on 1 September in line with other European leagues. pic.twitter.com/xrI0Alca9o — Premier League (@premierleague) March 31, 2022

Other key rule changes made by Premier League

Other key updates announced by EPL include the removal of the requirement of clinical passports to access areas at training grounds that were previously restricted. The requirement for clinical passports on matchdays has also been removed.

“Other key updates include the removal of the requirement for clinical passports to access previously restricted areas at training grounds and on matchdays as the Premier League returns to business-as-usual operations. The wellbeing of players and staff remains a priority and the Premier League will continue to monitor the national COVID-19 situation and adapt League-wide protocols as required, in line with the latest guidance from public health authorities and medical experts,” Premier League said in an official statement.

(Image: AP)