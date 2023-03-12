Premier League: Erik Ten Hag Firm On The Summer Transfer Window, Says 'It Can't Change'

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag confirmed there won't be any changes in the summer transfer plan despite their 7-0 thrashing at the hands of Liverpool. The Red Devils succumbed to their worst defeat in the Premier League era against the Reds. They managed to bounce back in the next game with a 4-1 win over Real Betis in the Europa League.

Erik the Hag outlined Manchester United's summer transfer plans

Except for the last defeat in the English top flight, it has been pretty smooth sailing for Ten Hag so far. The Dutch manager has been given the charge to rebuild United's legacy from the scratch and he has turned the tide in their favour. The Red Devils are currently third in the Premier League table and also are on the verge of confirming a Europa League quarterfinal berth.

The 7-0 humiliation did raise some panic buttons to some extent but the former Ajax manager insisted their summer transfer plans are on the right track. "No, it can't change after one game.

"There is a continuing process and it's already going on in the background. At the moment the main focus is game to game. The next game is always the most important and that's Southampton on Sunday."

Having already lifted the Carabao Cup title this season, the Premier League giants are still in the hunt for a quadruple and he called his players to pad up for a gruelling fixture pileup.

"The end of the season is going to be even more difficult for every team because the pressure will be higher to finish high or win silverware. So you need character, determination, resilience and a team with personalities.

"I think we've already shown several times this season that this team can deal with set-backs. Betis is part one and Southampton has to be another one but I think with this team we can rely on them bouncing back.

"We are not looking over our shoulders. We have to focus on our process and what others are doing is not for us. We have to improve our game and every player has to improve it."