Premier League Final Matchday: Champions League Scenarios And Possibilities Explained

The Premier League is set to reach its conclusion with the final matchday fixtures set to be played over the weekend. While the top two teams - Liverpool and Manchester City have sealed the spot in the Champions League for next season courtesy of their extensive lead in the Premier League, the other two spots will be decided only after the Premier League final day results. Several scenarios have been thought of, which could make or break a team's Champions League and Europa League dream next season.

Man United vs Leicester City scenario ahead of Premier League final day clash

Manchester United will take on Leicester City in the Premier League final day clash. The result of this tie will ultimately decide their Champions League participation next season, with both teams occupying the third and the fifth spot in the competition respectively.

While Man United have 63 points to their credit, Leicester City fall short of one point than the Red Devils. A victory or a draw for Man United will seal the Champions League spot for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. However, in case of a draw, Leicester City will have to hope for Chelsea's defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers to seal a Champions League spot.

Chelsea need one point to seal Champions League spot

Chelsea have a rather comfortable scenario ahead of the Premier League final day fixture, having bagged 63 points. Frank Lampard's men need just one point from their clash against Wolves. Chelsea could still qualify for the Champions League after losing to Wolves if Man United beat Leicester. Meanwhile, Wolves will be hoping to bag an all-important three points at the Stamford Bridge in an attempt to ply their trade in the Europa League next season.

Various scenarios for Spurs' participation in Europa League

Tottenham Hotspur occupy the seventh spot in the competition ahead of the Premier League final day fixture. Jose Mourinho's men have won their previous three games, while their Premier League final day opponents Crystal Palace have suffered seven consecutive defeats. If Chelsea defeat Wolves, Mourinho's side will need just one point against Crystal Palace. A defeat for Spurs will still help the Londoners seal a spot in the Europa League if Chelsea defeat Arsenal in the FA Cup final next week.

