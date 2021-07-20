Premier League Footballer Arrested By Manchester Police Over Alleged Child Sex Offence

In a shocking incident, a 31-year-old Premier League footballer, who is a senior international player has been arrested over an alleged child sex offence. The premier league club that the player was signed to has confirmed that he has been suspended. Earlier on July 16, the house of the footballer was raided following which he was arrested by the Greater Manchester Police.

Premier League footballer arrested

Greater Manchester Police statement read, "Officers arrested a 31-year-old man on Friday 16 July 2021 on suspicion of child sex offences."

Who is the player arrested in premier league scandal?

Giving out a few details of the Premier League footballer, who has been arrested, the police informed media that he is a millionaire and played regularly for his country. The unnamed football Club of the player told Mirror that the footballer in question has since been suspended. "The Cub will continue to support the authorities with their inquiries and will not be making any further statement at this time," it added.

Meanwhile, sources have told the Sun that the probe was being led by Greater Manchester Police's Major Incident tea. It further informed that several items have been seized by the cops and the player was questioned in relation to very serious offences.

(Image: Shutterstock-Representative)