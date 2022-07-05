Premier League Footballer In His Late 20s Arrested By Police On Suspicion Of Rape

A 29-year-old footballer, who plays in the world-famous English Premier League (EPL) has been arrested by the police on Monday, over suspicion of rape. The arrest took place in Barnet, north London, and was first reported by The Telegraph. The individual in question, cannot be named right now for legal reasons.

The police reportedly arrested the footballer after a woman in her 20s showed the police, pictures of bruising from the attack that took place in June. As reported by The Sun, the footballer was supposed to fly with his EPL team for the pre-season tour ahead of Premier League 2022-22 and was also scheduled to make an appearance in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar. However, the player’s future can now be seen as surrounded by all types of uncertainties.

What has been said so far about the report?

As reported by Sky Sports, a Metropolitan Police spokesman revealed details about the development and said, “On July 4, an allegation of rape of a woman in her 20s was reported to the police. It was reported the alleged rape happened in June 2022. On July 4, a man was arrested at an address in Barnet on suspicion of tape and taken into custody where he remains. Inquiries into the circumstances are ongoing,” the statement read.

The Sun also reported that the report has left everyone at the player’s club shocked and disappointed. As per the publication, shedding light on the matter, an insider said, “The allegations are of the utmost seriousness. Club bosses are stunned about this. The player was due to be on a pre-season tour. He will now not be travelling with the side. The law must be allowed to dictate what happens next. The player’s colleagues are absolutely dumbstruck about this. It is a hammer blow to the club, but the police must do their job," the source added.

The Premier League 2022-23 season begins on August 6

As per reports, the player was questioned by the cops for nearly 15 hours. Meanwhile, the Premier League 2022-23 season officially begins in almost a month, on August 6. Teams have already started gearing up for the tournament, as they also play a couple of friendly games, before starting their EPL campaign.

(Image: @mancity/Instagram)