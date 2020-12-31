Premier League Games Back Behind Closed Doors As Covid-19 Restrictions Increase In UK

Football fans will not be allowed to attend any Premier League matches after Liverpool was placed in “Tier 3” of the coronavirus restrictions by the UK health ministry. Liverpool and Everton were the last two clubs who allowed a limited number of fans to attend the games, but after the rise of the COVID-19 cases in the country, the clubs have decided to keep the games behind closed doors.

Because of the deadly virus, Premier League have postponed two fixtures this week - Monday’s Manchester City vs Everton, and Wednesday's Tottenham vs Fulham. Both the matches were postponed after some players and staff of Manchester City and Fulham tested positive for the virus. However, the Premier League has announced that the two matches have been rescheduled and could take place next year.

The Premier League has not discussed pausing the season and has no plans to do so



The League continues to have confidence in its COVID-19 protocols to enable fixtures to be played as scheduled



Premier League behind closed doors: Everton and Liverpool’s statements

After the news went viral, Liverpool released a statement claiming that the “health and safety of players, coaches, club staff and the local community” are their top priority. They added that they are taking additional measures to keep everyone safe while making sure that the work goes on. Everton, on the other hand, added that they are in “close contact” with the Premier League officials and are not taking the situation lightly.

"This will impact both the men’s and women’s teams, starting with LFC Women’s match at Prenton Park against London Bees on January 10, and the first team’s fixture at Anfield against Manchester United on January 17,” the Liverpool’s statement claimed.

Premier League behind closed doors: Liverpool and Everton’s status in the league

Thanks to Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and others, Liverpool are currently leading the Premier League standings with 33 points. Jürgen Klopp’s team have played sixteen games so far in the tournament, winning nine and losing only one (six draws). Everton, on the other hand, are fourth with 29 points and a win-loss record of 9-4 (two draws). Liverpool’s next opponents are Newcastle, who are currently on the fourteenth spot of the table with 19 points, while Everton will go up against tenth-ranked West Ham.

