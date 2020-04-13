The Debate
Premier League Plans To Finish The Season In Four Days At Wembley: Report

Football News

Premier League completion updates: Recent reports hint that the English FA is planning to complete the 2019-20 season over a four-day spell at Wembley.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Premier League

The ongoing coronavirus outbreak in the UK forced the English FA to suspend the Premier League last month. Callum Hudson-Odoi and Mikel Arteta were some of the first names in the English top flight to test positive for COVID-19. The initial idea was to suspend the Premier League until April 30, 2020, but that has been pushed until early June at least. However, recent reports in the British media state that football officials want to complete the Premier League completion over a four-day period at Wembley in June.

Premier League stars do their bit in the fight against coronavirus

Premier League completion plan to finish season in four days at Wembley

Officials are weighing up possible options for a Premier League completion of the ongoing 2019-20 season which was suspended last month. One of the contingency plans involves a four-day plan at Wembley which could be played sometime in June 2020. However, all matches for the Premier League completion will be played behind closed doors at the 'Mecca of football in England' but will be televised on television across the UK. Liverpool are just six points away from securing the Premier League title with Man City in the second position in the league standings. A Premier League completion will also aid the clubs in the league financially as reports of a Premier League pay cut are on the rise. 

Premier League legend Kenny Dalglish issues statement to Liverpool supporters

First Published:
