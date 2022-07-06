Premier League Player Questioned Over Two Further Rape Allegations By Different Woman

Ahead of the start of the new season the English Premier League (EPL) has been hit with controversy yet again following a report about a football player being charged with two more rape offences after being initially arrested on the suspicion of rape. According to a report by The Guardian, the player has been currently released on bail until August by the Metropolitan police after questioning and inquiries are ongoing. The arrest of the football player in Barnet, north London was first reported by The Telegraph

Premier League footballer rape case

As per the latest report, the identity of the 29-year-old was not revealed due to legal reasons but the arrest was made on suspicion of an offence alleged to have occurred last month. The two further allegations of rape date back to April 2021 and June 2021. Earlier Sky Sports had reported that a Metropolitan Police spokesman revealing details about the development said, “On July 4, an allegation of rape of a woman in her 20s was reported to the police. It was reported the alleged rape happened in June 2022. On July 4, a man was arrested at an address in Barnet on suspicion of tape and taken into custody where he remains. Inquiries into the circumstances are ongoing”

A statement released by Scotland Yard read: “On 4 July, an allegation of rape of a woman in her 20s was reported to the police. It was reported the alleged rape happened in June 2022. On 4 July, a 29-year-old man was arrested at an address in Barnet on suspicion of rape and taken into custody. While in custody, he was further arrested on suspicion of two incidents of rape that were alleged to have been committed in April and June of 2021 against a different woman in her 20s. He has subsequently been released on bail to a date in August. Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.”

Mason Greenwood rape case

This is not the first instance when a player from England's top-tier football league has been arrested on allegations of rape. Earlier this year Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood found himself in trouble after his girlfriend Harriet Robson accused the 20-year-old footballer of sexual assault. Harriet also put up an audio recording in which Mason allegedly forces himself on his girlfriend.

Back then Greater Manchester Police issues a statement which said, "Greater Manchester Police were made aware earlier today (Sunday 30 January) of online social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence. An investigation was launched and following enquiries, we can confirm a man in his 20s has since been arrested on suspicion of rape and assault. He remains in custody for questioning. Enquiries are ongoing."