Premier League Rallies 'Stay At Home' Message As Coronavirus Pandemic Wreaks Havoc

The coronavirus pandemic is a few weeks away from hitting its peak in the UK but pressure has already been piling up on NHS workers. There is still no official update as to when the Premier League could return with contradicting reports emerging every other day. At such a time, the Premier League has taken an initiative to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 across the UK.

Coronavirus crisis in the UK

Alan Shearer issues message to Premier League fans amid coronavirus pandemic

This is a vital message.



Stay at home, protect your health service, save lives.#StayHomeSaveLives 💙| @alanshearer pic.twitter.com/NlU1ZKTluI — Premier League (@premierleague) March 28, 2020

Premier League stars urge fans to stay at home as coronavirus crisis continues

A host of Premier League stars such as Trent Alexander-Arnold, Nathan Ake, Marcos Alonso and Lukasz Fabianski feature in this video that was uploaded on the official social media handle of the English top flight on Sunday. The Premier League hotshots have urged football lovers to stay indoors in order to curb the coronavirus pandemic and 'flatten the curve'. As things stand, the UK is projected to have a huge spike of COVID-19 casualties in the coming weeks as the coronavirus pandemic picks up pace across Europe.

Coronavirus crisis in the UK

Coronavirus pandemic: COVID-19 cases pile up across the United Kingdom

UPDATE on coronavirus (#COVID19) testing in the UK:



As of 9am 29 March, a total of 127,737 have been tested:



108,215 negative.

19,522 positive.



As of 5pm on 28 March, of those hospitalised in the UK, 1,228 have sadly died. pic.twitter.com/Yjy0zQdF8u — Department of Health and Social Care (@DHSCgovuk) March 29, 2020

