Premier League Rallies 'Stay At Home' Message As Coronavirus Pandemic Wreaks Havoc

Football News

Premier League stars such as Trent Alexander-Arnold, Marcos Alonso and Lukasz Fabianski have urged fans to stay at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Premier League

The coronavirus pandemic is a few weeks away from hitting its peak in the UK but pressure has already been piling up on NHS workers. There is still no official update as to when the Premier League could return with contradicting reports emerging every other day. At such a time, the Premier League has taken an initiative to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 across the UK.

Also Read | Ronaldinho, Ian Wright and other Premier League footballers who went to jail

Coronavirus crisis in the UK

Alan Shearer issues message to Premier League fans amid coronavirus pandemic

Also Read | Coronavirus lockdown: Chelsea boss Frank Lampard sends message to fans amid coronavirus crisis

Premier League stars urge fans to stay at home as coronavirus crisis continues

Also Read | Ander Herrera felt worse than Kylian Mbappe on being tested for COVID-19: Report

A host of Premier League stars such as Trent Alexander-Arnold, Nathan Ake, Marcos Alonso and Lukasz Fabianski feature in this video that was uploaded on the official social media handle of the English top flight on Sunday. The Premier League hotshots have urged football lovers to stay indoors in order to curb the coronavirus pandemic and 'flatten the curve'. As things stand, the UK is projected to have a huge spike of COVID-19 casualties in the coming weeks as the coronavirus pandemic picks up pace across Europe.

Also Read | Coronavirus pandemic: Radja Nainggolan fears he could infect sick wife with COVID-19

Coronavirus crisis in the UK

Coronavirus pandemic: COVID-19 cases pile up across the United Kingdom

Also Read | Coronavirus crisis: MLB willing to give full service time to players as COVID-19 pandemic delays season start

First Published:
COMMENT
