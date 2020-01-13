Premier League Round-up: Liverpool Juggernaut Rolls On, Man City Register Emphatic Win

It was ultimately a case of 'another day, another victory' for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this weekend. With Jose Mourinho handed an injury crisis, Liverpool extended their unbeaten run in the Premier League this season. Elsewhere, Southampton exacted revenge against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium. Here is our review of Premier League Matchday 22.

Happy with how the table looks? pic.twitter.com/wLYdza6ejR — Premier League (@premierleague) January 12, 2020

Premier League results: Aston Villa vs Manchester City

Manchester City finally clicked into gear at Villa Park this weekend with a 6-1 win over Aston Villa. Interestingly, Raheem Sterling has not featured in both of Man City's top-scoring games in the Premier League this season. Sterling did not take the field during the 8-0 rout of Watford while also being resigned to the bench during the visit to Aston Villa.

Premier League results: Arsenal labour to a draw, Manchester United decimate Norwich

Arsenal top scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was handed a red card during the game against Crystal Palace. The Gabonese put Arsenal ahead on 12 minutes but was later sent off for a rash challenge on Max Meyer. With the 1-1 draw at Selhurst Park, Arsenal are now 10th on the Premier League table, 11 points off the top four places.

At Old Trafford, Marcus Rashford ran the show for Manchester United as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side romped to a 4-0 win over Norwich. David de Gea bagged a rare clean sheet against the Premier League's wooden spooners. Juan Mata was also afforded a rare start as the former Chelsea man pulled the strings in United's midfield.

Premier League results: Chelsea snap losing streak, Leicester succumb to Southampton

Tammy Abraham scored his 13th goal in the Premier League this season after Jorginho put Chelsea ahead on 27 minutes. The 3-0 win against Burnley strengthens Chelsea's hold on the top four, with Manchester United just five points behind Frank Lampard's side. Elsewhere, Southampton registered a shock 2-1 win over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium. After Kasper Schmeichel thwarted multiple efforts from Danny Ings early on, the former Liverpool man finally had his goal on 81 minutes, which handed Southampton the win.

Premier League results: Liverpool extend unbeaten run

The Liverpool juggernaut rolls on was the story from North London this weekend. Liverpool eked out a 1-0 win against Jose Mourinho's Tottenham. Roberto Firmino's strike handed Liverpool their 20th win in the Premier League this season. With the win against Tottenham, Liverpool have now gone unbeaten in their last 38 games in the Premier League.

