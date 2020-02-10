Premier League Set For Netflix-like Revolution To Boost Global Viewership

The 2019-20 season of the English Premier League is shaping up to be a feisty affair. While Liverpool march onwards towards an inevitable Premier League triumph after 30 years, Sheffield United continue to push for a Champions League spot. The relegation battle involving West Ham, Watford and Norwich is adding spice to the end of the season as the TRP ratings across the UK continue to soar upwards.

Also Read | Troy Parrott: All you need to know about the 18-year-old Tottenham Hotspur's prodigy

Sheffield United - The surprise package of the Premier League

"We’re doing fantastically but we’re now looking at the teams ahead to try and catch them. Europe isn’t in our heads, we’re just looking at the next game"



- @SheffieldUnited skipper Billy Sharp#SHUBOU pic.twitter.com/Z5CeYk9xTC — Premier League (@premierleague) February 9, 2020

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo thought he would be a 'fisherman' in Madeira by the age of 35

PremFlix: Could this be the end of the Sky Sports dynasty in England?

I said this 3 yrs ago...



Premier league can break the #skysports dynasty and give value to viewers



The difference is I meant it... Premier league flexing for leverage



PREMFLIX: The Premier League reveals plans for Netflix-style streaming service https://t.co/7M0et8FTPc — Simon Jordan (@Sjopinion10) February 9, 2020

Also Read | Erling Haaland gulps mysterious drink on Dortmund bench, gives disgusted expression: Watch

In a recent interview with Dailymail, CEO Richard Masters said, "During the last [rights bidding] process [for the 2019-22 seasons] we spent quite a lot of time and invested a lot of resources in building our expertise and capacity in 'direct-to-consumer'. We considered whether strategically it would be the right time to test a few markets then and decided not to. We were ready last time and we will be ready next time should the opportunity arise. Eventually, the Premier League will move to a mix of direct-to-consumer and [traditional] media rights sales."

The trials of a new 'Over The Top' (OTT) service that cuts out traditional broadcasters could start as early as 2022. As Masters confirmed, the OTT could be termed 'PremFlix' and should benefit the top-flight clubs through increased broadcasting revenue. Currently, any viewer in the UK who wishes to watch the Premier League game legally needs to subscribe to Sky, BT Sport and Amazon Prime. A subscription for all three platforms could cost up to £912 a year or £76 a month. ‘PremFlix’ is rumoured to be coming up with a cheaper subscription rate in order to attract a larger demographic.

Also Read | Odion Ighalo gives away lucrative wages in China to sign for dream club Manchester

The Premier League relegation battle is turning out to be a feisty affair!

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo's gigantic car collection consists of everything from Ferraris to Audis